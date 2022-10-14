Head of Congressional Ethics Office is suspended after being arrested for DUI

<!–

The head of the Congressional Ethics Office was charged with DUI and three other crimes after his car crashed into the front porch of a house.

Omar Ashmawy crashed into two parked cars last month and ran over a stop sign, according to documents obtained by Yahoo News.

It shows that he was arrested on September 10 after the incident in Pennsylvania.

He is charged with drink-driving, careless driving, driving in traffic lanes and violating alcohol restrictions in a vehicle.

“We are taking this matter very seriously and the board will review the circumstances surrounding it,” read a statement from Mike Barnes and Paul Vinovich, board co-chairs of the Office of Congressional Ethics.

“In the meantime, Mr Ashmawy has been placed on leave to resolve the issues that contributed to this incident.

“Helen Eisner will serve as acting staff director in his absence.”

Omar Ashmawy described the incident as a “wake-up call” and had sought treatment for his alcohol use. He has been placed on leave from his post at the Congressional Ethics Office

The office is an impartial organization responsible for investigating allegations of misconduct by members of the House and their staff.

Hector Fernandez said he was at home in Matamoros when he heard a bang.

‘I heard a loud bang, almost fireworks. Really loud, boom,” Fernandez told the news station. “And then I heard a loud bang that shook my house.”

Fernandez went out and said he saw a car on the side of his house. Ashmawy was in the driver’s seat with the airbag deployed and smoke billowed from the car.

He said his own car had been hit and shunted ten feet away.

He added that Ashmawy appeared to be drunk.

“He looked almost stunned,” he said. ‘Probably from hitting my house. He was definitely disoriented.’

According to a police report, the officer who spoke up discovered that Ashmawy had “swayed, shiny eyes, an unsteady gait and the smell of alcoholic beverages wafting from his breath.”

“This officer also saw two bottles of Fireball whiskey in Ashmawy’s vehicle, one empty, one full, a six-pack beer box and a can of unopened beer,” the officer wrote.

Ashmawy, for his part, described the incident as a ‘wake-up call’.

“I’ve had a number of medical issues, including a diagnosis of syncope that I’m dealing with in this case, but this incident was a wake-up call to me that I have a problem with alcohol dependence,” he told Yahoo News.

‘Since then I have sought treatment for my alcohol use and I am currently in a program dealing with this dependence.

“I am grateful for the continued support of my family, friends and colleagues.”

Syncope is the temporary loss of consciousness caused by a drop in blood pressure.

In 2015, Ashmawy was charged with harassing and assaulting women in a Pennsylvania bar. He then allegedly threatened to use his position to influence the police investigation.

Details were revealed in a lawsuit, which described Ashwamy telling the bartender, “You’ll give me drinks, but you won’t fuck me,” yelling at other female customers.

Ashmawy, who appeared to be intoxicated, was thrown from the bar by three men, who were subsequently charged with assault. The charges were eventually dropped.

One of them then took Ashmawy and the local council to court, alleging that he had been wrongly detained and forced to pay attorneys’ fees for allegations that were unfounded.

The lawsuit was dropped when a settlement was reached in 2019.