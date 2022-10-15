Head of Africa CDC alleges mistreatment at German airport

BERLIN (AP) – The acting director of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention claimed he had been “battered” on his arrival at Germany’s Frankfurt airport on Saturday and had decided to return to Africa.

Ahmed Ogwell, who was on his way to attend the opening Sunday of the World Health Summit in Berlin, said in a tweet that his attendance at the event was questionable after meeting “immigration personnel who imagine I want to stay back illegally”.

“I am happier and safer at home in Africa. They invite you to then mistreat you,” Ogwell wrote. “It’s time for me to stay away from unfriendly areas. … Very annoyed. I’m ready!”

In an update later in the day, he said, “I’ve decided to go back to my beautiful continent.”

However, World Health Summit president Axel Fries said Ogwell had arrived at the conference hotel and “so can fully contribute” to the summit.

Ogwell gave no details about his alleged assault. The German Federal Police, which is in charge of passport controls at the country’s airports, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. An email to the Africa CDC also went unanswered.

Ogwell’s tweets prompted a request and an apology from the Frankfurt Airport Twitter account.

“As an international airport, we welcome all passengers and do not tolerate any form of discrimination or racism. We would like to have more information about this incident.”

Ogwell’s tweets were liked and retweeted by thousands of Twitter users, including Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization. Tedros replied directly to Ogwell that “it is absolutely critical that all participants in the World Health Summit from Africa and all other countries are treated with respect.”

