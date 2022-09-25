‘He was fond of parties and women’: Fabio Capello says he’s ‘PROUD’ he sold Brazil striker Ronaldo

Italian football manager Fabio Capello says he is ‘proud’ of selling legendary Brazilian striker Ronaldo from Real Madrid in 2007.

The two-time Balon d’Or winner had spent four seasons at the club before Capello’s arrival in the summer of 2006, and it wasn’t long before the Italian sold Ronaldo to AC Milan just months later.

The former England manager has now lifted the lid on his reasons for doing so, insisting the striker was ‘very fond of parties and women’ at the time.

Fabio Capello claims Ronaldo (above) was too focused on ‘parties and women’ in his career

The Italian was in charge of Real Madrid for six months before selling Ronaldo to AC Milan

Talking to A Bola, Capello said: ‘Being Real Madrid coach is a big responsibility. In my second spell, the decision to send Ronaldo away and bring in Cassano helped create a winning spirit in the team.

– We regained nine points behind Barcelona with 10 games to go, and I’m still proud of that today.

‘I remember Silvio Berlusconi [former AC Milan owner] called me to ask how Ronaldo was. I told him that he didn’t even train himself and that he was very fond of parties and women so hiring him would be a mistake. The next day I saw the headline in the paper and it was Ronaldo in Milan. It was very funny.’

The Brazilian forward boasted an impressive LaLiga tally of 83 goals in 127 appearances for Madrid, but it was not enough to prevent his January 2007 £7.1m move to AC Milan. (€8.05 million).

The sport’s two icons clashed over the Brazilian’s work ethic on and off the pitch

The tensions between the two became evident when Ronaldo singled out the Italian in his farewell speech to Real Madrid fans.

“I want to thank the fans who have supported me all the time and thank all the teammates I’ve had here and all the coaches I’ve had – except one,” Ronaldo said.

Despite a good goal-to-game ratio at the San Siro, Ronaldo was unable to replicate the success he found at Madrid and his previous spell at rivals Inter Milan – with just nine goals before moving to Corinthians .

He scored 352 goals across 518 games in an impressive career that spanned nearly two decades before retiring in 2011.