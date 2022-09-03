‘He took our future’: Jane McDonald shares details of her grief a year after losing her fiancé

Jane McDonald has been candid about how she has dealt with grief since losing fiancé Eddie Rothe last year.

The singer, 59, described his death as “taking our future” and spoke candidly about adjusting to life without her partner and reassessing her plans for the future.

Admitting that she is going to “slow it down” in career – the star explained that she wants to focus on her family instead of working all the time.

Jane tragically lost Eddie, who was the drummer for the 1960s band The Searchers in April 2021, to lung cancer.

And when she appeared on Kaye Adams’ How To Be 60 podcast this week, she explained the impact his death had on her and how she envisioned her future.

“I think that’s part of grief too, is that you go through the normal sadness and the horrible, horrible time and then grieve for the life you thought you would have.

“When he died, he took our future,” the TV personality explained.

Continued: “So I guess that is, I must have a different life now. And that takes some getting used to, but I’ll get there. Because that’s what we do, we’ll get there.’

Jane will turn 60 in April and said this is the time she wants to slow down and focus on spending time with her family.

She shared that Eddie retired when he was 59, the age she is now, she shared: ‘It’s funny, we need to talk about retiring because he retired at 59. And I promise you that when you reach this age, you will see a difference. And I have. So we had a lot of plans.’

Talking about it: She opened up to Kaye Adams on her How To Be 60 podcast, eight months after speaking to the host on Loose Women (pictured on the show in November 2021)

How to get there: The singer burst into tears during her 2021 performance of Loose Women, admitting on the podcast that she’s ‘doing better’ now than she was then

The star described her late partner’s illness as a “shock” and admitted that the experience has made her realize how much time she may not have left – telling Kaye she wants to do so much – including vacations and quality time at home.

“You know, and I want to be here for my family. You know, my, my niece is about to have a baby. And we’re all really excited about that,” she shared.

Going on: ‘And I want to be around, I want to be there for all of them, just for a while to sort myself out and then stop working as much as I do. Because I work constantly.’

Jane also told Kaye that she is in a better place with the grief, noting, “I can talk about him now and I feel great that I had such a wonderful time with him.”

Former marriage: Jane was previously married to Henrik Brixen and married in 1998 in a Caribbean ceremony (pictured together in 1999)

Eddie proposed to Jane on Christmas Eve of 2008, after becoming an item earlier that year.

The pair had been together briefly years earlier and broke up in 2002 before the romance flared up again six years later – but never got the chance to tie the knot before his tragic passing.

Kaye took to her Instagram Stories on Friday to promote the podcast episode with Jane and urged fans to listen as she described the singer as a “sweet girl.”

While the Loose Women panelist also revealed that the star would be joining her on the daytime show in a few weeks — and told her followers to “watch out for that.”

