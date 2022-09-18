‘He should be a lackey for Kevin Walters’: Gorden Tallis slams Brisbane football boss Ben Ikin

Gorden Tallis has waded into the Broncos crisis, claiming Brisbane director of football Ben Ikin should be a ‘lackman’ to coach Kevin Walters and that he has an ‘inventive title’.

The fallout from Brisbane’s disastrous end to the season continued this week, with The courier post reports that Ikin was kept at arm’s length by Walters and frozen out of critical football decisions.

Reports of a fractured and disjointed football department came as Walters fired assistant coach Terry Matterson and accepted his brother Steve’s resignation from his role as football manager.

Former Broncos great Gorden Tallis has defended Brisbane coach Kevin Walters

And Tallis, who played alongside both Ikin and Walters for the Broncos, defended the latter’s right to make uncomfortable decisions.

‘The CEOs don’t get fired – the coach does [if a club doesn’t deliver results],’ Tallis said on Triple M’s Sunday Sin Bin.

‘All these guys […] what are they called, football managers or football directors? It’s a made-up title. It’s completely made up.

– Basically, the football coach should be a lackey for the head coach, unless you’re Phil Gould [ the current football supremo at the Bulldogs.]

Walters is under pressure after the Broncos’ season imploded and Brisbane missed out on finals for the third consecutive year.

Relations between Broncos director of football Ben Ikin and Walters were frosty

The former Queensland great insisted it was right for Walters to have more power than Ikin at the club and warned a different dynamic would be damaging.

‘These guys [other NRL football chiefs] everyone thinks they’re Phil Gould,” he said.

‘Let me tell you, Phil Gould’s role [at Canterbury] was made for Phil Gould, there aren’t that many people like him who can go to an organization and be the boss.’

For his part, Walters acknowledged that both he and Ikin “need to be better” and vowed to improve his communication.

The Broncos manager insists he remains the right man to end the club’s 17-year wait for a premiership

‘Can things get better with him? Yes, everything in the club can be improved. I have to get better myself and Ben has to get better,’ he told the Courier Mail.

‘I don’t have a big problem with him. I am very aware of what needs to happen and I am very aware that I want to lead the club forward.’

Brisbane missed out on finals football for the third consecutive year, a scenario that would have seemed absurd in round 19 when they sat comfortably in the top four after beating Parramatta.

But the Broncos’ season imploded as they lost five of their next six games and conceded a combined 113 points in back-to-back defeats at home to Melbourne and Parramatta.

The Broncos lost five of their last six games as they dropped out of the top eight

The 2022 Broncos became the first Brisbane to win 13 games and miss the finals since Wayne Bennett’s 1991 side, but Walters insisted he remains the right man to end the club’s 17-year wait for a premiership.

“I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t believe that,” he said. ‘You have to believe in your ability and I showed this year that I will take the club forward.

‘We made some progress again this year, much better than last year, and if we continue on that path, the dream will come true before we know it.

‘It’s nice to have the support of the club, but I also have a strong belief in myself and the staff that we can move the club forward.’