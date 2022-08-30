‘He, she, it… whatever he is’: Jeremy Clarkson struggles to grasp Eddie Izzard’s feminine pronouns

<!–

Jeremy Clarkson struggled to understand Eddie Izzard’s feminine pronouns during the ITV Entertainment Schedule Launch on Tuesday.

The 62-year-old broadcaster advertised the new series Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? when he made the blunder about Eddie, 60, appearing in a special celebrity and identifying as she/her.

Speaking to MailOnline and other press at the White City House on Tuesday, he admitted he didn’t even know who half of the stars on the famous hotseat were while filming.

‘He, she, it…whatever he is’: Jeremy Clarkson struggled to understand Eddie Izzard’s feminine pronouns at Tuesday’s ITV Entertainment Schedule Launch

When asked by Joel Dommett which big names had appeared on the show this season, he replied, “Eddie Izzard is obviously very smart, so he was fun.”

Realizing his gender-related blunder, the star struggled to correct himself, saying, ‘They, them, it. I do not know what you’re saying! She? She?’

When the crowd erroneously corrected him with “she,” Jeremy said, “She… whatever he is. I knew there was a word. There was a pronoun that I had forgotten. They were very good.’

And speaking of the celebrity version of the game show, he explained, “Honestly, I prefer to do the regular.

Oh dear: the 62-year-old presenter promoted Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? when he made the blunder about Eddie, 60, appearing in a celebrity special and identifying as she/her

“With the celebrity, I have no idea who half the people are. I need to read who they are.’

Eddie herself has said before that while she prefers people to use her feminine pronouns correctly, she doesn’t mind if mistakes are made.

In July last year, Eddie asked to be called “she” despite previously refusing to be pinned down by gender, describing an identity that is “boy and girly.”

While receiving an honorary doctorate from Swansea University, she made the request.

In the press release of the ceremony, feminine pronouns were used to celebrate Izzard’s career: “In 2009, she completed 43 marathons in 51 days…

“She has been a Labor Party activist for most of her life… She has twice tried to run for a seat on the Labor board.” A university spokesperson said, “We were asked by Eddie to use her/she pronouns in the press release.”

The comedian who rose to fame as a transvestite in the 1980s has recently preferred the term “transgender.”

The star told The Mail on Sunday in September: ‘When I’m in girl mode I’m happy to be known as ‘she’ and when I’m in boy mode I’m happy to be known as ‘he’ . But I’m just as happy to be called Eddie or “Hey buddy.”