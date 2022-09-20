‘He rested me, then dropped me… I was dumbfounded’: Pulisic on bad blood with Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea star Christian Pulisic has shed light on his troubled relationship with Thomas Tuchel, admitting he was left ‘stunned’ after being dropped for the second leg of the Champions League semi-final.

The former Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain boss reportedly told Pulisic he would be rested for a game at Fulham ahead of the second leg of their semi-final against Real Madrid, only to ‘change his mind’ and pick Kai Havertz in the European clash instead.

The American had scored in the first leg in Madrid but had to settle for a substitute appearance in the second leg at Stamford Bridge, something he admits angered his now former manager.

Christian Pulisic celebrated with Chelsea’s bench after his semi-final goal against Real Madrid

“What happened before that game was hugely disappointing for me,” Pulisic said in his upcoming autograph “Christian Pulisic: My Journey So Far,” available for purchase Oct. 18.

‘I had had a really good performance in the first game and our next game was against Fulham in the league.

‘Tuchel told me he rested me in the second half and as a result I didn’t play a single minute in the Fulham game.

Then on the day of the match in the second semi, Tuchel tells me that he has changed his mind and that he is going with Kai [Havertz]. I was honestly amazed and very disappointed.

The USMNT star has had a trying time at Chelsea and was denied a loan move in the window

‘I thought I had got a start and most importantly he had assured me that I would start.

“So when he brought me on with about 25 minutes left, I was just so wound up.”

Chelsea won 2-0 in the second leg to progress to the final 3-1 on aggregate, with a Kai Havertz goal sealing Champions League glory against Manchester City.

Pulisic attests that his decisive goal in the first leg would not have been possible had he accepted the instructions from Tuchel in Madrid.

Ex-Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel was relieved of his duties following a loss to Dinamo Zagreb

‘The untold story behind that goal is when [Antonio] Rüdiger has the ball, I can see he’s looking to play it long over the top and I started my run to get in behind the Madrid backline,’ he revealed.

‘But as I set off on the run, I hear Thomas Tuchel shouting from the touchline: “Christian, stay in the pocket, don’t run!” But I just had the feeling that I would find the place and get to the end of the pass, so I continued the race.

‘I cut across the front of Nacho and behind [Raphaël] Goods. When I got the ball I thought I should shoot straight away but then I realized I had far more time than I thought I would because Nacho had run to cover the goal line and Varane was more worried to mark arrival at checkout [Timo] Werner.

England international Mason Mount celebrates with Pulisic in the 2020/21 semi-final first leg

“So I thought I would create a better angle for myself by rounding Courtois and then be able to pick my place.”

Despite winning the second most recent Champions League, Tuchel was sacked on 7 September following a loss to Dinamo Zagreb.

Meanwhile, Pulisic has not fared much better in his quest for playing time since the German’s departure, playing just six minutes in Chelsea’s 1-1 draw with RB Salzburg last week.

Although Pulisic was given an opportunity to stretch his legs last Saturday in a behind closed doors friendly against Brighton.

His next official opportunity to impress new manager Graham Potter is on October 1 when Chelsea make the short trip to play Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

‘Christian Pulisic: My Journey So Far’ can be pre-ordered here.