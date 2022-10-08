'He was a monster and I'm glad he's dead': Ex-wife of serial killer Peter Tobin blasts former lover

Cathy Wilson appeared in the documentary ‘Married to a Killer’ in 2011 about her husband

The ex-wife of serial killer and pedophile Peter Tobin, who once boasted he had killed 48 women, said she is glad he is dead.

Cathy Wilson, 52, joined the heartache of families of alleged victims after Tobin chose to take his secrets to the grave.

This means that many loved ones of potential homicide victims will never know for sure what happened to them.

Wilson told Sunday Mirror: ‘He was a monster and there is a sense of relief that he is now dead.

‘But the strongest feeling we have is grief for the families of the girls and young women who disappeared and know Tobin was the likely culprit, but now have to accept that they will never get the answers they so desperately want .’

Valerie Earl, mother of murdered Jessie, also told the paper: ‘We will never know if he killed our daughter.’

Tobin died in an Edinburgh prison while serving a life sentence for raping and murdering Polish student Angelika Kluk, 23, and hiding her body under the floor of a Glasgow church in 2006.

Notorious Scottish serial killer and convicted sex offender Tobin died in an Edinburgh cell

His confirmed victims were (left to right) Angelika Kluk, Vicky Hamilton and Dinah McNicol

Tobin had worked at the church as a handyman, which is how police identified him as a suspect. He is believed to be one of Britain’s worst serial killers of all time.

The killer was also serving life sentences for the murders of 15-year-old schoolgirl Vicky Hamilton, from Redding, near Falkirk, in 1991, and 18-year-old Dinah McNicol the same year.

Their bodies were found 17 years later, buried in the garden of his former home in Margate, Kent.

He had previously been convicted of raping two 14-year-old girls in 1993.

Tobin was also convicted of raping two 14-year-old girls in 1993 – and killed after release

Vicky’s family said when they heard the news of Tobin’s death: ‘He no longer deserves our family’s thoughts.’

Police Scotland confirmed he died at 18.04 Saturday at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

They said the death was not being treated as suspicious and a report would be submitted to the coroner’s office.

Retired Detective Inspector David Swindle told the BBC: ‘As far as I’m concerned, Peter Tobin is evil. He is pure evil.

‘This is someone who had no respect for humanity.’

He added: ‘I have no doubt that Peter Tobin has killed other people. He is a coward who has taken secrets to the grave.’

Vast police hours were spent in recent years piecing together the loner’s nomadic lifestyle on the fringes of society, hiding behind a variety of identities.

Officers believe Tobin will have killed others and had at least 40 aliases and 150 cars during his life to cover his tracks as he attacked vulnerable women.

Born in August 1946 in Johnstone, Renfrewshire, Tobin’s life of crime began after he was sent to a reform school aged seven.

In his teenage years and early twenties, he served prison terms for burglary, forgery and conspiracy.

Mrs Wilson said she was relieved her ex-husband is dead – and it was a ‘monster’

In 1994 he was jailed for 14 years for a sickening double-sex attack on two schoolgirls in his flat in Hampshire.

The girls had gone to visit a neighbor who was out, so they asked if they could wait at Tobin’s apartment.

He held them at knifepoint, raped them, stabbed one and turned on the gas in his apartment, leaving them for dead.

Miraculously, they both survived the attack and Tobin was sentenced to 14 years in prison.

Tobin was also a serial wife beater, with all three of his former spouses claiming he repeatedly and viciously assaulted them.

The registered sex offender went on the run for almost a year before killing his first confirmed victim after he failed to keep in touch with police following his release from prison.