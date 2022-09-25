‘He looks like Ryan Gosling!’: Aaron Rodgers arrives for Tom Brady showdown with fresh new haircut

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Two of the NFL’s biggest stars go head-to-head on Sunday, with Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers facing off as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Green Bay Packers.

And when the teams arrived at Raymond James Stadium, it was Rodgers who stole the show first by revealing that he had gotten a haircut and cut off his long locks before the game.

The 38-year-old was pictured by the Green Bay Twitter account, and fans were mostly happy that their star quarterback looked the part.

‘Aaron looks like a liar, Ryan Gosling.’ wrote one fan in an amusing reply.

Another said: ‘Prettiest and best QB in the league.’

Brady, meanwhile, arrived with his high school yearbook picture on the back of his shirt.

‘Greatness lasts forever’, read the picture of a young Brady.

Aaron Rodgers has been given a fresh new trim ahead of the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The 45-year-old enters Sunday’s game amid reports that he actually cracked two tablets in rage during the Bucs’ win over the New Orleans Saints last weekend.

It has also been reported that the NFL wrote to every team in the wake of Brady’s actions, saying that if such a gesture is repeated again soon, the players will be punished.

Speaking about it on his podcast on Monday, Brady said: ‘I was pretty p***ed.

‘Unfortunately, I’ve had a pretty bad record against that tablet. I forgot my password and I couldn’t log in, so those things can be frustrating.

‘I didn’t do a very good job of (staying calm) and I have to really pay attention to that going forward and get my emotions in a good place so that allows me to be the best player I can be.

‘I think there are points where you can get too emotional, which I certainly think I was (on Sunday).’