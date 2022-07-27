‘He is stronger and faster than me!’: Eden Hazard names his toughest opponent ever faced

Real Madrid winger Eden Hazard has named Manchester City fullback Kyle Walker as the toughest opponent he has faced in the Premier League.

Hazard enjoyed seven seasons at Chelsea between 2012 and 2019 when he made a name for himself as one of the world’s best players and helped the club win the Premier League, FA Cup, European Cup and League Cup.

Despite taking on some of the Premier League’s greatest defenders, including Vincent Kompany, Virgil Van Dijk and Rio Ferdinand, the Belgian gave a surprising answer when asked who his toughest opponent was.

Hazard explained how England and Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker is the toughest opponent he has faced during his Premier League stint.

Walker came up against Hazard more times than any other full-back, 13 in all, and most of those encounters came during the defender’s days to Tottenham.

The Belgian lost five games to Walker in the Premier League, won four games and drew as many times as the veteran winger often struggled to beat his man.

During an interview during Real Madrid’s pre-season tour of America, Hazard was asked who his toughest Premier League opponent was.

Hazard jokingly explained why he chose Walker, while the Real Madrid forward said:

“He’s strong, he’s fast, you know.

“I’m strong and fast, but he’s stronger than me and he’s faster than me.

“As a right-back, I think he’s one of the best of the moment.”

Hazard joined Real Madrid in 2019 on a five-year deal that could see the final transfer fee rise to over £150m and was earmarked as the ideal replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.

But his time in the Spanish capital was plagued by a string of injuries, with Hazard playing just 66 games in the last three seasons.

The 31-year-old has vowed to give Real Madrid fans their all next season as the La Liga giants won the Champions League for a record-breaking 14th time.

He has reportedly begun to live up to that promise after returning in good shape for the pre-season, scoring in Madrid’s recent 2-2 draw with Club America.