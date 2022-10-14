‘He had to score a goal’ – Ten Hag urges Man United’s Rashford to be more clinical

Erik ten Hag has urged Marcus Rashford to become more clinical and quickly put his failed Europa League achievements behind him.

The Dutchman was speaking after watching his side sneak in a final breathless 1-0 win over Cypriot team Omonia Nicosia on Thursday.

Getty Rashford missed ten chances on target in Thursday’s clash at Old Trafford

Getty Scott McTominay was United’s hero with his latest attack to claim the points

United produced a barrage of attempts on goal, leaving Scott McTominay the match winner with his side’s 34th attempt to break the deadlock.

The Red Devils’ ineffectiveness in front of goal was marked by Marcus Rashford’s debauchery as the England man squandered ten of the hosts’ efforts for no reward.

“He did a lot of things right, but finally he knows he needs to be more clinical and score a goal,” Ten Hag told reporters ahead of Sunday’s visit to Newcastle United.

“When you have such good moves, you make such good combinations, you have such good moves, you have to finish.

“But I know sometimes it’s the game, it’s not your night and it’s about the form of the day.

“But it could change in another game because I think he’s doing really well and you can see it in the opportunities he creates.

AFP Ten Hag says Rashford should become more clinical for the goal

hilarious Saka’s shot in Europe clash hilariously hits the window of a man chilling in his flat

CLASS Boyhood Man United fan Uzoho smiles despite defeat after Old Trafford ‘dream’

ugly Anderlecht fans fight police and leave four injured and throw flares in West Ham end

ISSUES Man United fans said they were ‘concerned’ despite support from Ten Hag players

UEL Man United 1-0 Omonia LIVE RESPONSE: McTominay scores last minute winner to save Reds

saves Omonia keeper Uzoho’s exploits impressed Ronaldo as Man United scrape past minnows







“Now it’s two games that he had a bit of bad luck. On Sunday [against Everton] he deserved a goal, but they canceled it. He didn’t score today and maybe it was more alone, but I say save it for next week.”

Rashford has scored five goals this season, which is already equal to last season and despite a bad night in front of goal, Ten Hag remains convinced he has a player at his disposal who can reach 20 goals this season.

He said: “Yes, I have the most confidence in it. In my teams there are the players who will score.

“They get into position, so ultimately the last part is also about the freedom of the player – the intuition, the space they have to occupy.

getty Ten Hag says he has a player in his attacking trio who can score 20 goals this season

“And if they have that feeling, then you see players if they have the talent, if they have the potential, they will score that number of goals.

“I think we have players in our roster who can score that number of goals, but you can also divide it up because we have a lot of goalscorers in the whole attacking department.

“But I think we also need something from the midfield and the defensive department.”

OFFER OF THE DAY BetVictor: Make sure 50/1 Erling Haaland scores against Liverpool at any time* – CLAIM HERE 18+ New customers only. Sign up and bet up to £1 on Erling Haaland – Anytime Goalscorer; No payout. Improved odds paid out in free bets. Free bets expire in 7 days. Offer valid from 10am UK time 10.10.22am to 4.30pm UK time 16.10.22. Card payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

hilarious Saka’s shot in Europe clash hilariously hits the window of a man chilling in his flat

CLASS Boyhood Man United fan Uzoho smiles despite defeat after Old Trafford ‘dream’

ugly Anderlecht fans fight police and leave four injured and throw flares in West Ham end

ISSUES Man United fans said they were ‘concerned’ despite support from Ten Hag players

UEL Man United 1-0 Omonia LIVE RESPONSE: McTominay scores last minute winner to save Reds

saves Omonia keeper Uzoho’s exploits impressed Ronaldo as Man United scrape past minnows





