‘He grabbed my chain’: Ryan Garcia says he nearly came to blows with boxing rival Gervonta Davis

Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis and ‘King’ Ryan Garcia may not be closer to fighting in the ring, but the feuding undefeated boxers almost did at a club, the latter now claims.

Speaking to his followers on Instagram Live, Garcia was asked about Davis, the WBA lightweight champion with whom he struggled to book a fight, much to the dismay of boxing fans.

The altercation didn’t get out of hand, but Davis, 27, is said to have committed the nightclub’s sin by grabbing 24-year-old Garcia’s necklace. Garcia did not specify the location of the nightclub or what necklace he was referring to, but the California native is known to wear a bejeweled necklace with a “King Ryan” pendant.

“You know, it’s funny guys, I did see Tank at the club,” Garcia said. “He’s a tough guy, he’s a tough guy.”

Garcia said he approached Davis in hopes of convincing him to agree to a fight — a logical contest given their status as two of the best boxers in the lightweight (135-pound limit) or super lightweight (140) divisions.

‘I said, ‘You are we going to make this fight happen?’ remembers Garcia. “And I think he was offended by that, got all excited.”

The rest of the incident, as described by Garcia, played out as a B-movie showdown between bullies.

“I was like, ‘Yo, what are you talking about, man? Isn’t there respect here?’ Garcia continued.

‘Then he replies, ‘No, there’s no respect here.’

‘I said, ‘Oh, it is so, ok it is.’

At that point, Garcia claimed, Davis grabbed his jewelry, though he said he didn’t feel threatened due to the amount of security in the club.

“He grabbed my necklace,” Garcia said. ‘I wasn’t worried about it. There are so many guards there, I knew he wouldn’t take my necklace or do anything, really. He just wanted to look tough.’

From there, Garcia and Davis more or less repeated their previous exchange.

“So I said, ‘Wow, it’s true, isn’t it?’

‘Then he replied again, ‘Yes, it is.’

And so it all ended.

“Then he let . . . well, he had to let go,” Garcia said.

Gervonta Davis (R) punches Isaac Cruz during their WBA World Lightweight Championship title fight at Staples Center on December 5, 2021 in Los Angeles

Garcia said he said something unrepeatable to Davis, adding that Davis’ vibrato was meaningless because it came outside the ring, rather than during a much-anticipated title fight between the two.

“In combat, that’s where it really happens,” Garcia said. ‘You can do whatever you want outside the ring. Inside the ring, it all changes. Certainly. I’m not into tough acting. I’m tough, only when I have to.’

Responding to the accusation on social media, Davis said manager and founder of Premier Boxing Champions Al Haymon told him to pull Garcia out, although it’s unclear if Haymon was physically present during the altercation.

‘Ali [Haymon] told me to leave him alone because he went to his lawyer crying,” Davis tweeted. “Al got a little scared because they were going to withdraw from the fight.”

A PBC spokesperson did not immediately respond to DailyMail.com’s request for comment.

A win over Davis would go a long way in legitimizing Garcia, who is considered by many to be a talented fighter, albeit with a mediocre resume. Outside of his TKO win over Luke Campbell in January 2021, the social media heartthrob is still looking for a signature win.

Davis, on the other hand, has defeated the likes of Leo Santa Cruz and Yuriorkis Gamboa.

Both fighters have plenty of options in the overcrowded lightweight division, including Shakur Stevenson, Devin Haney, Vasyl Lomachenko or Keyshawn Davis.