‘He doesn’t jump… he’s COWERING’: NBC pundit Robbie Mustoe savages Alexander-Arnold’s defending

Robbie Mustoe accused Trent Alexander-Arnold of ‘cringing’ under the cross Aleksandar Mitrovic headed in to give Fulham a shocking lead against Liverpool on Saturday.

The Serbian striker clung to a pass from Kenny Tete and towered over Alexander-Arnold to make a header past Alisson in the 32nd minute at Craven Cottage.

And when he reviewed the pattern of play on NBC, Mustoe put the responsibility squarely on Alexander-Arnold’s shoulders.

Aleksandar Mitrovic defeated Trent Alexander-Arnold in mid-air to head Fulham ahead vs Liverpool

NBC pundit Robbie Mustoe said Alexander-Arnold was ‘huddled’ when the cross entered

“That’s what you want No 9 (Mitrovic) to do,” Mustoe said. Liverpool have a lot of songs back, but Trent Alexander-Arnold needs to be stronger.

“This tells you everything – he’s not jumping, he’s huddled up a bit, he’s not watching the game, he doesn’t know what’s behind him and that’s just wrecked on the back post there.”

Peter Crouch at BT Sport shared an equally blunt view.

The former Liverpool striker said: “As a striker you see those crosses and your eyes light up.

“Fulham gets the ball down the side, this ball here (Tety’s delivery) – I did it many times, pulling the fullback. And Trent just couldn’t handle it.

‘He is’ [Trent] should get stronger. As you jump, you can invade it or push it off or even hold it. You have to have more defensive strength there.’

Premier League debutant Darwin Nunez equalized for Liverpool, but the scores were tied for just eight minutes.

Peter Crouch on BT Sport said Alexander-Arnold should have defended stronger

Virgil van Dijk tripped Mitrovic in the penalty area and the striker picked himself up and scored from the spot for 2-1.

Mohamed Salah then equalized with 10 minutes left on the clock. Captain Jordan Henderson hit the bar in stoppage time, but Liverpool failed to find a breakthrough and lost points in the first game of the season.

Alexander-Arnold had started the season stronger in the Community Shield last week, scoring Liverpool’s opener in the 3-1 win against Manchester City.