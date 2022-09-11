‘He did it so beautifully’: Olivia Colman praises the King Charles speech after The Queen’s death

Olivia Colman praised the way King Charles III addressed the nation after the Queen’s death during her performance at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The 48-year-old actress who promoted her new movie Empire Of Light on the… Variety Studio, told the publication that the king delivered his speech “so beautifully.”

Olivia, who played Queen Elizabeth II on Netflix’s The Crown for two seasons, threw herself into the long-serving monarch and is still processing the devastating news.

Olivia said of Her Majesty: “She made a promise as a young woman and she absolutely kept it with such dignity. We are all incredibly impressed with what she did.”

She then complimented King Charles III’s recent televised speech: ‘From a British point of view, he did so beautifully. He did it out of love, forbearance and gentleness, and that’s what she always wanted and she did.

She continued: ‘Looking from the outside world to Britain, we have a comedy on the one hand – political – and something so dignified right now. I felt proud to be British. I think he’s going to do well.’

The monarchy’s death was confirmed and a Buckingham Palace spokesman said: ‘The Queen died peacefully this afternoon in Balmoral. The King and The Queen Consort remain in Balmoral tonight and return to London tomorrow.”

Her son Charles, the former Prince of Wales, is now King Charles III as the world mourns his mother, Britain’s longest reigning monarch.

And when her son takes the throne, there will also be a celebration of her historic 70th reign that saw her reach her platinum jubilee this year – a milestone unlikely to be reached again by a British monarch.

Charles, the king, said: ‘The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty the Queen, is a moment of the greatest sorrow for me and all members of my family.

“We deeply mourn the passing of a beloved sovereign and dearly beloved mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the rich and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

“During this period of grief and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was held so widely.”

Olivia was joined by her Empire Of Light colleagues Tanya Moodie, Roger Deakins and Michael Ward.

The Crown star looked the epitome of chic in a gray blazer and matching trousers, paired with a cream blouse.

While the plot details for the new film remain well-hidden, the production is known to be a love story “set around a beautiful old cinema on the south coast of England in the 1980s.”

Sam Mendes is producing Empire of Light along with Pippa Harris through his Neal Street Productions, and he will also be reuniting with his longtime cameraman Roger Deakins for production.

Aiming to release the film by the end of 2022, Sam said in a statement: “I’ve long been a admirer of Searchlight and the dynamic way they’ve produced and released some of my favorite theatrical releases from the past few years.

‘This project is very close to my heart and I couldn’t be happier that it has found its ideal home.’