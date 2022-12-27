‘He deserves his comeuppance!’: EastEnders fans react to Janine Carter’s arrest

EastEnders fans have reacted to the final episode of Charlie Brooks, in which Janine Butcher got “what’s coming” after being arrested after Mick was “murdered”.

The legendary villain played a major role in getting her husband, Mick Carter, “lost at sea” after their speedy escape trip over the white cliffs of Dover left her and Linda trapped underwater while still inside. of the automobile.

And avid viewers have shared their joy over the iconic soap opera character who finally left Albert Square when she was arrested by police in the Boxing Day episode.

After years of slipping through the net with her involvement in the deaths of different people over the years, one fan simply wrote: ‘Yeah bye Janine!’

Another fan added: “Janine got what she deserved, abandoned her own daughter and only cares about Scarlett when it’s convenient for her.”

“I hope Sonia adopts Scarlett and that she can finally find happiness Xx #EastEnders.”

Someone else said: ‘I just don’t like the idea of ​​Janine languishing in jail, but I guess she deserves her comeuppance. However, I wish #EastEnders would keep up the character development better.’

A third quipped: ‘GOODBYE JANINE. We don’t want her back. Justice for the Carters. #EastEnders’.

Another said: ‘Bye, Janine. I hope this is the last time we see her leave Square #EastEnders’.

‘Goodbye Janine,’ one fan wrote on Boxing Day, ‘Let’s hope Charlie returns for another stint in a few years when the character is out of prison! #EastEnders’.

In the Boxing Day episode, Linda and Shirley were emotional as they waited for news of their beloved Mick and his whereabouts after “getting lost at sea”.

And after her attempt to get away from Albert Square failed and ended with the “murder” of Mick, Janine returned to Walford to find her daughter Scarlett and return to The Queen Vic.

Janine was desperately trying to make people believe her story that Mick’s disappearance was Linda’s fault.

She was also trying to convince Scarlett to tell people she was lying about her mother being the one behind the wheel in Linda’s drunk driving accident, the police approached Janine.

An officer confirmed her name, a desperate Janine insisting there had been a “misunderstanding”.

But the police officer arrested her for perverting the course of justice, and soon after she was taken away in a patrol car.

It comes after the actress admitted that while she loved her time on the soap opera, she’s looking forward to more “grown-up” work.

Trading the screen for the stage, the actress will be moving on a National Theater tour in the new year.

Appearing on Women on the Loose, Charlie admitted that she ‘loves’ her character and the show, but is brimming with excitement about the new chapter.

‘How did you feel leaving this time? Are you waiting for new tickets because I know you have new projects coming up?’ questioned panelist Denise Welch.

The actress then explained: ‘I love coming back and I love leaving and I’m doing something really exciting right now, I’m working with the National Theater and we’re taking a production of Ocean At The End Of The Lane on tour.’

“Obviously I love Janine and I love EastEnders, but I’m excited for new pastures and a job for adults,” she continued as she giddy up the new stage role.

In the dramatic Christmas Day special, Danny Dyer’s character was apparently killed off soap opera-style while trying to save the life of his ex-wife Linda (Kellie Bright) after she and Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks) jumped off the ground. a precipice and entered the English Channel. .

His heroic act came after Mick learned the truth about Linda’s cheating from his wife Janine and confessed his love for the latter, before dramatically leaving the show in a scathing finale that saw him lost at sea.

And recently, when sharing behind-the-scenes information about the filming, Danny admitted that the dramatic scenes were actually filmed “in a vat of vegetable juice.”

Mick’s outing came as he, Janine and Linda went head-to-head in an explosive finale at White Cliffs Of Dover, after learning that Janine was responsible for the car accident Linda took the blame for in earlier episodes.

In a dramatic car chase, Janine attempted to escape her husband and ex-wife as they tried to make her pay for their crimes, and sped off toward Dover.

But not letting her get away, Linda jumped into the passenger seat and wrestled Janine over the wheel, causing them to lose control of the car and plunge over the side of a cliff into the English Channel.

Behind was Mick, who got out of his car and jumped into the water to rescue them after realizing what had happened.