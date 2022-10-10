‘He could have three kids at home’ – Sule jokes about Bellingham’s maturity

Jude Bellingham is so grown up for 19 years that you would think he had lived a long life and had three children at home.

That is according to Borussia Dortmund team-mate and German international Niklas Sule, who is one of many who are stunned by the teenager’s impact.

Getty Bellingham captained the side as a teenager

The former Birmingham man is in his third season in the Bundesliga after signing as a 17-year-old in 2020 and has quickly become a key player.

Now one of the first names on Edin Terzic’s team roster at the Westfalen Stadium, Bellingham has been linked to all the major European teams, with players like Liverpool and Real Madrid vying for his signature next summer.

It’s no surprise that top clubs are lining up for the England international, who is showing more than his years of talent and has recently captained Dortmund for a number of games in the absence of Mats Hummels.

He also equaled Erling Haaland’s goalscoring record in the Champions League, becoming only the second teenager to score in the first three games of a European campaign.

But it’s not just his talent with the ball that makes Bellingham stand out, it’s his maturity on and off the pitch that defies the faith of his teammates.

Sule, who signed with Bayern Munich in the summer, summed it up perfectly by saying: “He is very good for his age.

Getty Sule has experienced Bellingham as a teammate and opponent

“I’ve never seen a 19-year-old where you feel like he could have three kids at home. He’s someone who goes up.”

Bellingham has left teammates stunned at his maturity as well as journalists, one of whom is shocked by how ‘cool’ he is after a recent Champions League win over Sevilla.

The number 22 led the team to a 4-1 win in Spain and became the only Englishman to wear the armband in Europe’s top as a teenager.

And after the game Patrick Berger of Sport1 asked: “How can you be so cool in the Champions League at this age?”

Bellingham replied with a grin, “I don’t know anything about cool! Out there I’m like a maniac trying to get the ball and win it back, so I don’t know anything about cool.

“I’m just trying to do my job for the team, the most important thing is that Borussia Dortmund win and if I can contribute to that, then have a nice day.”