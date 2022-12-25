‘He could be anything’: the Proteas star compared to Bruce Reid

Jansen, who started his career as a batsman, is three inches taller than Reid and impressed Virat Kohli when he was used as a net bowler against the touring Indians as a 17-year-old. He and his twin brother Duan learned the trade from father Koos in the family backyard. While impressive, Whitney said Jansen could find more speed if he tinkered with his action. Former Australian fast bowler Mike Whitney likes what he’s seen from South African Marco Jansen. Credit:James Brickwood “I saw him bowling the other day. Most fast bowlers, if you keep going, your back arm ends up extended back. Not his. He stops at a 90-degree angle to his side, he doesn’t really push him through,” Whitney said. “If he did, he would bowl a meter faster. He’s bowling 90 mph now – he could push that up to 145, with that forearm going on and swinging them in, really dangerous.

Having lost in Brisbane in two days, the Proteas need to recover on the drop-in field in Melbourne or Sydney will be a dead rubber. Loading Colleagues Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortje took advantage of weaknesses in the Australian top order, but the Protea’s fragile batting order – they have no batsman with a career average above 40 – remains a major problem. Leading South African commentator Neil Manthorp hopes Jansen can find contact with the bat as the tourists hope their batsmen can take a stand. “After the six-wicket defeat in the first Test, the team would have come together and said it is not one person’s fault. The message would have been that everyone could have done more,” said Manthorp super sport.

“Given the conditions in Australia, we will probably have to go the way of a five or six bowling and batting split. Due to faster wickets and sailor-friendly conditions, it will be difficult to change the team from that perspective. Marnus Labuschagne shakes hands with Jansen after the first Test in Brisbane. Credit:AP photo “It means we will probably always be a light batsman, but we support the all-rounder in Marco Jansen. I think he’ll stand up because he’s a skilled player with the bat and hopefully he’ll be fine.” Whitney will also focus on David Warner on Boxing Day. Warner’s home to Sydney-class cricket is the Randwick Petersham Cricket Club, where Whitney is a longtime president. He expects the robust opener to deliver a great innings in his 100th Test, shining the spotlight on his future after nearly three years without a Testton.