He claimed that it was a slap in the face to be jailed, while burglars were free.

A hero who drove two burglars off the road said it was a ‘slap in the face’ when he was jailed for two years while they were on the loose due to their injuries.

Adam White, 34, was sentenced to 22 months in prison in February for causing serious injury by dangerous driving after running the would-be burglars off the road – while the crooks themselves were spared jail.

Speaking to MailOnline, Mr White revealed how his sentencing was “the worst day of my life” and spoke of his painful time in prison and the ongoing impact it has had on his life.

Taylor Benford and Ryan Paul, both 25, received suspended sentences and 200 hours of community service after pleading guilty to the attempted burglary of the White family home.

Adam and Lindsay White posted an emotional video to thank everyone for the “overwhelming support” they’ve received since Monday night’s 24 Hours in Police Custody airing

After the motorcycle accident, the couple were taken to hospital and then asked to voluntarily participate in police station interviews.

They were later stopped by police in a stolen car with no license plates with their injuries and were arrested.

“If they’re fit enough to get into a car [again] and doing that, but not getting jailed for their actions, it makes you feel like it’s a slap in the face,” Mr White said.

Why isn’t everyone just a criminal? It’s sickening to know there’s no deterrent.’

Benford and Taylor were armed with a crowbar and bolt cutters when they attempted to break into Mr White’s home in Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire, in 2019.

They targeted the house where he was with his wife and their two children, ages 10 and 8, after posing as buyers of a motorcycle Mr. White had put up for sale online.

But Mr. White spotted the two masked men as they attempted to break into the family’s garage, and after chasing them off his property, jumped into his Mercedes 4×4 to chase them.

Adam White was sentenced to 22 months in prison after being convicted by the Luton Crown Court

Adam White pictured with his wife Lindsay

When the electrician gave chase, the pair suffered serious injuries after being thrown from a stolen motorcycle, including a fractured skull, bleeding into the brain and broken bones.

While Mr White, who told police at the scene of the accident that he had lost control of the vehicle on a curve, was apprehended at the scene on suspicion of GBH.

While Benford and Paul gave “no comment” interviews, Mr. White gave his version of events during his police interviews.

“I was so unaware that in the interview they said I could say ‘no comment’, but I’m not really. I just told the truth and that’s that,” he said.

The ‘spur of the moment’ decision to chase the burglars is one of regret for Mr White, who said he ‘wish it didn’t happen’ and wouldn’t want to stress his family again if he could go back.

“My actions were my actions,” he said. “I shouldn’t have left my house and I paid the price for that.”

Following his arrest, Mr White had to pay £50,000 for legal fees, take out loans and credit cards to pay for the case and use his ‘savings’.

But by far the most heartbreaking decision the family made was for his wife Lindsay to abort her pregnancy out of fear that if Mr. White went to prison, it would be difficult to raise the baby alone.

He said, ‘That was the worst thing we had to do.

“Within a week and a half after the incident, we decided to terminate.

Adam and Lindsay have said they want to give money to a pregnancy and baby loss charity to “help others who have gone through the same thing”

“We didn’t know what was going on or an indictment or anything like that. What are you doing?

“We made the most sensible decision we could make at the time, it was incredibly difficult… the pain she was going through. I sat there with her the whole time.

“For the two and a half years leading up to the trial, we were in limbo and didn’t know what to do.”

Mr. White’s story sparked anger among viewers when told on Monday night’s episode of 24 Hours in Police Custody.

Many said they were “completely sick” of his conviction, while Benford and Ryan Paul received suspended sentences.

Reflecting on the day he was sentenced by the Luton Crown Court, Mr White said: ‘I was terrified. When I was sentenced by the court, it was the worst day of my life.

Taylor Benford and Ryan Paul, both 25, received suspended sentences and 200 hours of community service at the same court

“Seeing my wife, friends and family as I was led out the door made me cry.

“The first four or five days in prison, I was so scared.”

Mr White said that after moving from Bedford to Mount Prison he befriended his cellmate who helped him adjust to life in prison.

One of the hardest things for Mr. White was not being able to talk to his family on the phone every day because the credit in his account would soon run out.

“It was horrible because you’re so limited,” he said.

“When you get money on your phone in prison, it goes so fast, so you have to limit the time you talk to your family.”

Another difficult part of prison life was family visits, especially seeing his two children as “it’s not something you want kids to go through, but at the same time I wanted to see them.”

“Lindsay first came alone to sort things out. The kids didn’t know what was happening until I was sent to prison, we didn’t want them to feel unsafe.

“It was weird and horrible for the kids, they were searched by dogs. It’s not something you want your kids to go through. They would have been nine and eleven then.

Video released by Bedfordshire Police shows Adam White chasing down career criminals who tried to break into his home

“The first visit was emotional, we all cried.”

During his time in prison, Mr. White obtained a plastering certificate.

Benford and Paul, who both had a string of prior convictions including possession of an assault weapon, robbery, dangerous driving, criminal damage, shoplifting and drug trafficking, are suing Mr White’s car insurer for £1 million for their injuries.

Mr White spoke of how the case still affects his life as, following his release from prison in September, he is now required to wear an ankle bracelet and is not allowed to leave the house between 7pm and 7am.

The father, who is an electrician, lost his job after the incident and has been banned from driving until 2025.

While he managed to get with a local company that he said was “very understanding,” he hopes to get his driver’s license back because “as an electrician, it’s hard to carry ladders and tools on a balance bike.”

The program showed the scene of the crash in which the two would-be burglars were seriously injured

Since the program aired, Mr White and his wife have seen an outpouring of support from members of the public, and a GoFundMe page for the family has raised more than £150,000 in less than a week.

The couple now have no money left to go to them and want to give money to a pregnancy and baby loss charity to “help others who have gone through the same thing.”

And what are their plans for the future? “To keep working hard and get back to our quiet lives as normal, humble people.

“For all this we were happy and hopefully we can get to that stage again.”