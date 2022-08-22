WhatsNew2Day
HBO teases The Last of Us TV show ahead of 2023 premiere

Together with the occasionally faltering premiere of House of the DragonHBO presented a teaser content trailer the new owner didn’t abruptly miss the mark that delivered the first in-motion look of Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey who played Joel and Ellie respectively in his upcoming The last of us TV program.

Neil Druckmann – the writer and creative director of both The last of us games — is an executive producer on the show, and tweeted“You haven’t seen anything yet.”

Other content in the preview came from The Idol, Love and Death, Succession, The White Lotus, And Just Like That, Hacks, The White House Plumbers, Our Flag Means Death, but the live-action TV debut of the Naughty Dog-created PlayStation franchise is the one we’re most interested in. In the twenty seconds or so that it’s actually on display, you can get a peek at Neal Offerman’s character and a scene that seemed to recall the opening scene of the first game with Joel’s daughter.

The preview confirms the February comments from HBO’s chief content officer Casey Bloys that we can expect the show in 2023, but didn’t offer a narrower window than that.

