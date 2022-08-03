HBO Max’s Batgirl was killed by the megamerger

In 1989 Alan Moore wanted to write a comic about what a man does when he is driven insane. In the comic book The killer joke, the Joker kidnaps and tortures Jim Gordon to see if he can drive him to the point of madness that both the Joker and Batman have already reached in their own respective ways. But most people don’t remember the big showdown between the three men. They remember the book because Barbara Gordon, who had just retired as Batgirl, is shot, stripped, photographed and paralyzed by the Joker. When Moore introduced the depravity to his editor, Len Wein, Wein supposedly said“Yeah, okay, cripple the bitch.”

I can only hope that Warner Bros. Discovery wasn’t so cruel when it canceled the already completed one batgirl movie this week. But the company was certainly not nice. According to previous reports, the film, which was expected to premiere exclusively on HBO Max, was canceled because it was of such poor quality that it was “irreparable,” as a source said. New York Post. Later in the day, a much more plausible reason for the film’s vault emerged. According to Varietythe film was tucked away, never to be seen, not because it was a bad movie, but because the massive entity now known as Warner Bros. Discovery wanted a tax write-off. That’s what happens in a mega merger. Potentially interesting projects—anything that bothers the biggest director in the room—are canceled or delayed or shoved into a vault somewhere, never to see the light of day.

When Moore introduced the depravity to his editor, Len Wein, Wein supposedly said“Yeah, okay, cripple the bitch.”

When Disney took over Fox in 2019 it promptly killed a live action Lumberjanes show, threatened to get rid of Taika Waititi’s Jojo Rabbit for fear of offending brand loyalists with a cheerful Adolf Hitler, pushing the perfectly beautiful The new mutants in the vault. A lot was said at the time about how terrible The new mutants used to be. Not quite “irreparable” but certainly bad. The film that eventually crawled out was practically devoid of X-Men branding, but was also a good spooky yarn about a group of teenagers with super powers who fight a psychic monster bear.

In Warner Bros.’ latest merger (the AT&T) really nice Swamp thing was canceled before the second episode aired because the studio did not get the tax benefits it was budgeted for. The exceptional FilmStruck streaming service also got a point.

This time, David Zaslav, CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, no time by ruthlessly shutting down CNN Plus a month after launch. His company too deleted nearly half of The CW’s entire lineup. The shows were barely successful on the Warner Bros. joint broadcasting channel. and Paramount, but hugely successful when licensed to one of Warner Bros.’s biggest rivals. Discovery, Netflix. Julie Plec, who had huge success on The CW as showrunner of The diary of vampires, The originalsand legacies, called the May 2022 cancellation a “red wedding”, with regard to the moment in Game of Thrones where an entire family of beloved main characters was brutally murdered by their host.

It’s the red wedding at WBTV/CW today. Much more to say, but not today. Many thanks to fans and cast and crew in future tweets. But today we mourn. — Julie Plec (@julieplec) May 12, 2022

batgirl was just the latest victim in a killing spree to balance the books after two major corporations came together to take on even bigger ones. What’s wild is that, until the Variety story seemed to reach the real and insensitive truth of the cancellation, Warner Bros. Discovery was only too happy to throw under the bus the makers and star of the film, all people of color, with rumors that the film had been shelved for being downright bad. Despite the fact that most of us have seen Batman Forever, Catwoman, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Green Lantern, Wonder Woman 1984, Joker, Suicide Squad, Superman Returns, Jonah Hex, and Superman IV: The Quest for Peace and knows how tolerant Warner Bros. typical of dog poo superhero movies.

They’re happy to put this already-completed movie starring one of the most prominent comic book heroes back in the vault, but still stay committed to making The flash starring Ezra Millerdespite numerous allegations of assault by the actor.

Perhaps this is all an elaborate plan from Warner Bros. Discovery to build support for the film and spark a big movement among fans who will demand that the company release the film. In the previous version of Warner Bros. $70 million was spent on: re-recordings to Zack Snyder’s black and white 2:1 “Snyder Cut” from Justice League to life. But also the fan campaign to make that film possible turned out to consist mainly of bots and fake accounts.

more likely, batgirl is just a victim, again, of a company that wants to make money. And it probably won’t be the last potentially cool project to be discontinued by this new company. Already six other HBO Max-exclusive movies have quietly disappeared from the service (you can still rent or buy them) and a reboot of House party removed from the release calendar.

Warner Bros. Discovery faces fierce and expensive competition from Netflix and Disney, the cultural, technology and financial giant. If you’re a giant, unwieldy fusion gang, you’ve got to be ruthless. You can’t afford to do cool, risky projects or serve a smaller audience or give your competitors even an inch. That’s probably great for Warner Bros. shareholders. Discovery. But the rest of us will suffer. When the entertainment world is all massive mega-mergers and vertically integrated streamers engaged in vicious zero-sum battles for our eyeballs, we’re not getting wild-sounding movies about a police commissioner’s daughter teaming up with Michael Keaton’s Batman to shoot Brendan Fraser’s Firefly. We’ll probably just get another season of house hunters.