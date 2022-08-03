HBO Max will MERGE with Discovery+ streaming platform August 4 job cuts at Warner Bros Discovery

Discovery plans to consolidate its two largest streaming platforms, HBO Max and Discovery+, and this is likely to result in a significant number of layoffs to save $3 billion in merger costs.

The announcement is expected to be made Thursday afternoon by David Zaslav, CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, ahead of the companies’ upcoming quarterly report at 4:30 p.m.

Despite the fact that Discovery+ has 22 million subscribers and HBO Max, along with its HBO television network, has 73.8 million subscribers, HBO Max is likely to be stripped.

HBO Max, which has 73.8 million subscribers, will likely be gutted by its merger with Discovery

Discovery+ focuses primarily on non-fiction productions and has 22 million subscribers

Casey Bloys, HBO’s head of content, likely to take up a senior position once consolidation is complete, reports The cover.

Bloys could take on a role where he oversees overall content on the platform, including HBO’s scripted shows and Discovery’s non-fiction offerings, including content produced for the likes of cable channels Discovery, TLC, Animal Planet, Food Network, HGTV and History.

The platform’s merger comes as a number of other cost-cutting measures appeared to be taking effect, including a shocking announcement of the cancellation of the $90 million DC Batgirl girl movie.

Other signs of ‘distress’ have also occurred with production shutdowns and removal of content in search of tax write-offs.

HBO Max is also said to have discreetly removed six original movies from the streamer.

“Everyone at Warner Bros. Discovery is nervous right now, and [they’re] are starting to look at alternative jobs in case they get the axe,” an insider told The Wrap.

“It sounds like they’re not doing HBO Max programs with scripts anymore, with HBO taking over, so generally fewer programs with scripts.”

“All I know is that they are converting HBO Max to HBO, and there will be layoffs,” she added.

The merging of the two services is not a total surprise.

This year, Warner Bros. back to exclusive cinema windows for at least 45 days before movies shipped to HBO Max

The idea arose in March when Chief Financial Officer Gunnar Wiedenfels provided concrete details about the plan after the WarnerMedia acquisition was completed.

At the time, Wiedenfels said the services would unite to create a more broadly appealing consumer product, with HBO Max’s more “masculine skewing” script series complementing Discovery’s reality shows, with their strongly female viewers.

The merger of the two services, following the completion of Discovery’s $43 billion acquisition of AT&T’s WarnerMedia in a deal announced in May 2021, was long overdue.

Wiedenfels said the company would need to “harmonize” its separate technology platforms to offer a single streaming product, with more than 200,000 hours of movies and television episodes.

There will be an ad-free service and a cheaper, ad-supported tier.

Under the new Zaslav, Warner Bros. its strategy on film releases and lowering costs.

Fox Business journalist Charles Gasparino announced plans for HBO Max and Discovery+ in a tweet on Wednesday afternoon

Under previous CEO Jason Kilar and in part as a pandemic response, the studio rolled out day-and-date releases in 2021, with movies opening simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max.

Movies, such as “Batgirl,” would be produced exclusively for HBO Max.

Warner Bros. had committed to making movies that could go straight to HBO Max, as part of an effort to boost subscribers in the increasingly crowded streaming industry.

The decision, motivated in part by the need to bypass Covid hit theaters in 2021, was unpopular among creatives and appears to have been reversed after partnering with Discovery.

While “Batgirl” wasn’t as expensive as many superhero movies, which normally cost $150-200 million to make, it was going to be a bigger budget movie for an HBO Max title.

Zaslav has maintained that bigger budget movies are best served with a theatrical rollout, but marketing a movie like “Batgirl” for that kind of release would have cost tens of millions more.