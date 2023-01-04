HBO Max continues cuts with hundreds of Flintsones, Looney Tunes episodes

Not even the slippery Bugs Bunny could avoid the inevitable march of corporate consolidation and cost cutting. On December 31, 2022, HBO Max removed hundreds of them Looney Tunes shorts flints episodes from the streaming library. The cuts, which are about half Looney Tunes library, are part of a larger collection of content on the streaming service that has focused largely on animation and family programming.

HBO Max no longer features seasons 16-31 of the original Looney Tunes shorts, Polygon independently confirmed, though seasons 1-15 are still available. The deletions have produced several classics Looney Tunes short films such as ‘What’s Opera, Doc?’, ‘Feed the Kitty’, ‘Rabbit of Seville’, ‘Duck Amuck’ and ‘One Froggy Evening’, Vulture noticed. In addition, HBO Max has cut seasons four through six of the classic flints.

The clipped content was licensed to HBO Max under an intra-company deal that expired at the end of 2022. according to Variety. One first report suggested that the episodes would return the service, but an HBO representative confirmed that The AV Club that the content wouldn’t be coming back to HBO Max “any time soon”.

The series is two of several animated series that will be affected by cost-cutting measures at Warner Bros. Discovery. In mid-August, HBO Max pulled 36 shows and movies from its platform, including Cartoon Network’s beloved Infinite train and other cartoons like OK KO! Let’s be heroes and the teen drama Generation. Other family programs, such as the Sesame Street spinoff The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo, is also cut.

The company started cutting costs when Warner Bros. merged with Discovery and CEO David Zaslav took over. Some shows, like the sci-fi drama West worldare slated to return on another streaming service after leaving HBO Max.