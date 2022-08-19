HBO Max abruptly withdraws 200 episodes of Sesame Street

In potentially devastating news for kids and parents, about 200 episodes of Sesame Street have been removed from HBO Max, Variety reports. Many of the dropped episodes are from the show’s first seasons, and the number Sesame Street episodes on the service dropped from about 650 to 456, according to Variety.

HBO en Sesame Street have been affiliated for years; WarnerMedia (now Warner Bros. Discovery) signed a major five-year deal in 2019 to exclusively stream new episodes of the show, and Sesame Street began aired on HBO in 2016.

It’s unclear why this series of HBO Max episodes disappeared, and we’ve reached out to Warner Bros. Discovery and Sesame Workshop for commentary. But the older episodes of Sesame Street aren’t the only shows being drawn; according to NPR, is Warner Bros. Discovery also plans to remove 36 titles from HBO Max. That includes some Sesame Street specials and the nighttime show starring Elmo, as well as HBO Max Originals such as infinite train and Summer Camp Island.

“As we work to bring our content catalogs together under one platform, we will be making changes to the content offerings available on both HBO Max and Discovery Plus,” HBO Max said in a statement. a statement to Variety regarding the decision to pull 36 shows. “That includes removing some content from both platforms.” The new app that replaces HBO Max and Discovery Plus will launch next summer.

Warner Bros. Discovery has dropped content left and right; it was recently suspended batgirl and tore at least six Warner Bros. movies from HBO Max. Earlier this week, the company cut jobs at HBO Max due to overlap from the Warner Bros. mega merger. Discovery.