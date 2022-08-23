HBO calls House of the Dragon its biggest ever premiere, with nearly 10 million viewers in the US

Despite glitches for some people trying to watch through Fire TV Sticks, HBO announced that the first episode of his Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon recorded the network’s biggest premiere of all time, reaching 9.986 million viewers via linear and HBO Max streaming on Sunday night in the US alone.

The original Game of Thrones series concluded its run with 13.7 million live viewers on linear channels for the 2019 finale, clocking in at over 19 million views with the addition of streaming and video-on-demand tracks. According to HBO, ahead of the Dragon premiere, interest in the original series — with the entire series now available for streaming in 4K on HBO Max — peaked, with a weekly average in streaming for August up 90 percent in July.

Now there seems to be an answer to the question of whether viewers were still interested in the series after the last season of the previous show and with so many people changing their viewing habits to cable streaming over the past two years. Casey Bloys, HBO’s chief content officer, said in a statement that “[i]it was great to see millions Game of Thrones fans return to Westeros with us last night. House of the Dragon features an incredibly talented cast and crew who put their heart and soul into the production, and we are thrilled with the positive response from viewers.”

While it’s hard to compare the numbers exactly, they’re noteworthy for HBO and HBO Max, coming after a few weeks of mind-boggling picks from new parent company Warner Bros. Discovery. Recently, executives threw the HBO-intended Max batgirl movie in the vault, dropped many shows from streaming, including some beloved animated titles, and ripped hundreds of episodes of Sesame Street from HBO Max.

It also faces competition in the swords and wizardry subgenre, as Amazon’s Prime Video service launches its own expensive epic on September 2, when The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres. The Lord of the Rings series starts on Thursday evenings at 9 p.m. ET with two episodes, then roll out one episode every week at midnight (ET) Friday morning through the final episode, which airs October 14. New episodes of House of the Dragon will air every Sunday night at 9 p.m. ET until the first season ends on October 23.