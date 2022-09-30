Hazlewood expects Australian World Cup conditions to give bowlers a chance

Josh Hazlewood believes bowlers will be in the game at the upcoming T20 World Cup and not just at the mercy of the big hitters.

It will be Australia’s first time hosting the men’s tournament, which will take place at seven locations across the country.

In terms of domestic T20 games played in the last two years – giving a much wider sample than T20Is – Australia is in the middle with 8.22. Australia will travel to five locations during the Super 12s phase, so will have to adapt to a different terrain for each opponent they face.

Due to the pandemic border restrictions, T20Is have only been played in Sydney, Melbourne and Canberra for the past two seasons, with the latter not hosting any World Cup matches.

“Think T20 in Australia, it’s probably a little bit better for the bowlers in many ways,” Hazlewood said. “The outfields are bigger, the wickets have a little more speed, [you can] use those limits to your advantage, depending on where you play in the squad there are sometimes short and long limits.”

Some questions have been raised about the health of Australian death bowling, but in this year’s T20Is they are doing quite well against the other World Cup nations with economies at that stage of 9.85.

“It was a great test to be in that situation,” Hazlewood said. “A lot of guys got the chance to bowl against some of the best batters in the game at the end on the flattest wickets and tight boundaries. Of course there is always something to work on, what fields you want, what balls you want to come, but you can’t practice like that [and] we’ll be better off for the flight.”

Hazlewood is currently the No. 1 T20I bowler in the world – one of only two quicks in the top 10 alongside Bhuvneshwar Kumar – but while the bid to keep the World Cup is the immediate priority, he admitted he missed the test season in the had holes. against the West Indies and South Africa, who have played only two games in the format since the start of last season.

He sustained a lateral injury during the first game of the Ashes series in Brisbane, which forced him out of the series. He was selected for the opening test in Pakistan at a feathered field in Rawalpindi before being left out for the remainder of that tour, and the two games in Sri Lanka, when Australia fielded Mitchell Swepson as the second spinner.