Haze pollution levels exhibit short-term seesaw behavior over North China Plain

(a) PM 2.5 concentration on average in 2013-20. The rectangular box indicates the NCP area. (b) Annual Average PM 2.5 concentration and the contribution of ND over the NCP. The original data has been detrended. (c) Atmospheric extinction coefficient (1980-2013) derived from visibility and PM 2.5 concentration data (2013–20) in September to December on the NCP on a subseasonal scale. The unit for extinction coefficient is km−1and for PM 2.5 concentration is gm−3. R denotes the correlation coefficient between SO and ND with P = 0.02. Credit: Atmospheric and Oceanic Science Letters (2022). DOI: 10.116/j.aosl.2022.100274



There is often a haze over China, especially in the autumn and winter months over the densely populated northern China plain. The concentration of mist pollution particles (PM 2.5 ) in this region has more than twice reached the national safe air quality standard. Chinese scientists probed deeper into haze pollution patterns and observed a short-lived “seesaw” phenomenon in the fall and early winter, with high pollution levels in September and October combined with low mist levels in November and December — or vice versa.

The researcher’s observations, recently published in Atmospheric and Oceanic Science Letters, provide new insight into the sub-seasonal variability of air quality over the North China Plain (NCP). The study also implies a possible new approach to predict haze over the region and ultimately improve air quality control.

Stricter emissions control policies in recent years have reduced the haze over the NCP, but half of the most polluted cities are still in the region. Haze in the NCP is more frequent and intense in autumn and winter due to weather conditions and human activity. Although previous studies revealed seasonal and year-over-year variations of mist pollution in this region, little is known about its behavior on sub-seasonal timescales.

“From an air quality point of view, the PM 2.5 level in the last months of the year is of great importance to the air quality status for the year as a whole,” said Aijun Ding, a professor of the Joint International Research Laboratory of Atmospheric and Earth System Sciences at Nanjing University School of Atmospheric Sciences.” Therefore, short-term forecasts of 1-2 months of air pollution are often needed.”

Using a nearly 40-year dataset of visibility measurements and PM 2.5 observations, researchers observed a “seesaw” phenomenon in mist pollution behavior: When pollution levels decrease in September and October, mist tends to be more severe in November and December. In other years they saw the opposite: high pollution levels in September and October with less haze in the last two months.

Regional and large-scale atmospheric circulation patterns in the NCP dictate that months of poor air quality usually show higher relative humidity, lower wind speeds near the surface, and other weather conditions that allow air pollutants to linger, leading to increased mist pollution, but the seesaw haze phenomenon. short-term or sub-season deviates from this pattern.

To investigate why they saw the abrupt reversal of circulation, researchers conducted compound analyzes for several years, where the effect of the seesaw haze pollution was strong.

They found that the phenomenon is not related to long-term processes, but to sudden changes in the movement of the atmosphere, which is regulated by a large-scale atmospheric pattern that comes from anomalous sea surface temperatures in the North Atlantic.

The seesaw relationship provides greater insight into the prediction of haze variability on multiple scales, as well as the possibility of efficient short-term haze mitigation to meet China’s annual air quality targets.

“Winter is the season of the most severe fog pollution in eastern China, and it is the only opportunity for cities to step up air quality measures to meet their annual air quality targets,” Ding said. “The findings of this paper provide a simple and potentially viable way to achieve this goal.”

Upcoming hurdles include analyzing the physical and chemical interactions of mist pollution on a sub-seasonal scale, Ding said. Further studies will include numerical simulations of global climate chemical models involving ocean processes. The researchers will use these models to better understand how gradual atmospheric changes are affected by sea-air interactions and can affect sub-seasonal haze.

“Our ultimate goal is to fully understand the climate impact on mist pollution from a multiscale perspective and to provide more scientific support for efficient air quality management,” Ding said.

Lian Xue et al, Sub-seasonal reversal of mist pollution over the North China Plain, Atmospheric and Oceanic Science Letters (2022). Lian Xue et al, Sub-seasonal reversal of mist pollution over the North China Plain,(2022). DOI: 10.116/j.aosl.2022.100274

Provided by the Chinese Academy of Sciences

