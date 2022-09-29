Hayley Williams confirms she is dating her Paramore band mate Taylor York

Hayley Williams, the lead singer of Paramore, confirmed in an interview published in the guard on Thursday that she and bandmate Taylor York are dating.

Though she didn’t give any details about their relationship, the confirmation came as no surprise as rumors that the duo are romantically linked has been circulating for years.

York, 32, joined the band in 2007 and witnessed many of Williams’ relationships, including her sour divorce from ex-bandmate Josh Faro and a brief marriage to New Found Glory guitarist Chad Gilbert.

Together: Hayley Williams, the lead singer of Paramore, confirmed that she and bandmate Taylor York are dating; seen in 2013 in Boston

Fans seemed elated at the news, while some shared a concern for Paramore should the love affair go south.

The news about Williams and York comes on the heels of their new YouTube video for their song This is Why.

This weekend Hayley, guitarist York and drummer Zac Farro play their first live show in over four years.

New Music: The news about Williams and York follows their new YouTube video for their song This is Why; seen in 2013

The band took a four-year break to reflect and reflect on everything in their lives.

Hayley told Future Sounds of Radio 1 with Clara Amfo“We all really needed it to find our identity apart from Paramore and all the public projection we get in our lives. I’ve learned how introverted I really am.’

Hayley says the time during Covid, when much of the world was forced inward, helped her reconnect with her roots.

Ready to rock: This weekend Hayley, guitarist York and drummer Zac Farro play their first live show in over four years; seen in 2017

The band stopped performing in 2018 to learn how to treat each other more like a family, after an often volatile 20-year grueling tour schedule and band life together.

Considered one of the most influential of their generation, the Grammy-winning emo group is rehearsing for their upcoming October tour.

A total of eight people have been to Paramore, several of which ended in fleeting departures, with the quitters often smearing the powerful singer on the way out. York believes the bond has never been stronger.