Hayley Vernon on why she contributes more to society as a porn star

Former Married At First Sight bride Hayley Vernon has criticized critics who say she doesn’t have a “real job” after coming out as a high-class escort.

The 35-year-old, who is also a porn star on OnlyFans, took to Instagram on Tuesday to reveal how frustrating it is when people question the value of her career.

She said that through her work, she contributes a lot to society, not only because she provides a service to the community, but also because she pays taxes on her income.

“I just finished the gym and I was asked at the desk if I have a real job,” Hayley said in a video recorded in her car after a workout.

She emphasized that sex work is work and not all jobs have to be an office job for five days a week.

‘I have a job. My definition of a real job isn’t working five days a week and enjoying my life for 48 hours,” Hayley said.

‘I have a real job. Have fun with your actual job,” she continued.

Hayley pointed out that many escorts pay ‘more tax’ than Australians with ‘real jobs’.

The former reality star came out as an escort earlier this month. She advertises her services for $950 per hour in the private escort guide Scarlet Blue.

‘I’m in the adult industry; I have sex for a living. I have top clients who want the experience and on the other hand I need men to film with,” she explained.

‘The reality is that it goes hand in hand with what I do [on OnlyFans]she added.

Vernon, who has made a staggering $1.3 million selling raunchy content on the adult website popular with reality stars, said she was proud of her work in the industry.

The reality star (pictured with an adult fellow model) came out as an escort earlier this month. She advertises her services for $950 per hour in the private escort guide Scarlet Blue

‘Am I ashamed? F**k no. I’ll skip it altogether and just want to say thank you [the media] for the free publicity,” she added.

According to her Scarlet Blue profile, Hayley lists her body type as “athletic” and is available for in and out calls.

‘One of the most beautiful in Australia! Voted Australia’s Best New Pornstar in 2022,” her bio reads.

Hayley Vernon (pictured May 26) previously defended her career as a high-class escort, saying it “goes hand in hand” with her OnlyFans work

In an earlier interview about her adult career, Hayley admitted that she had to turn to hardcore pornography to keep the money coming in.

‘[It’s] hard to get people to pay every month then unless you’re willing to push the boundaries,” she said.

Hayley revealed that while her public persona from the Channel Nine reality show initially sparked curiosity, that soon thinned out.

The 35-year-old is pictured with her ex ‘husband’ David Cannon on Married At First Sight

Eventually she evolved from lingerie and topless shots to hardcore photography.

Hayley is now using her earnings to start a new career as a property developer.

The former financial broker recently bought a plot of land to start building her first home.

The busty brunette has become one of the biggest Australian names on OnlyFans since joining the adult platform in 2020.