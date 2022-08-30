Hayley Tamaddon rushed to hospital with a as she shares a worrying snap of herself on an IV drip

<!–

Former Corrie actress Hayley Tamaddon has revealed she was rushed to hospital after sharing a photo of herself on an IV on Instagram on Tuesday.

The 45-year-old, who also appeared in Emmerdale, shared the image with her Stories and said her holiday was “not the best of all weekends.”

In the photo, the mother of one appeared to be lying on a hospital cart as she extended her arm, which was hooked to the IV, while holding a button to call for help.

‘Not the best weekend’: Hayley Tamaddon, 45, was rushed to hospital with a mysterious illness when she shared a disturbing photo of herself on a IV drip on Tuesday

Hayley didn’t explain the reason for the hospital drama, but she appeared to have been lying there all night snuggling under a blanket.

She wrote: ‘So..not the best weekends’.

MailOnline has reached out to Hayley’s representatives for comment.

Get well soon: In the blink of an eye, the mother of one appeared to be on a hospital car as she extended her arm, which was connected to the IV, while holding a button to call for help (pictured year earlier)

It comes after she rushed her son Jasper to hospital in May, days after she revealed she was taking a social media break because her little boy was “really bad”.

Hayley shared a photo of the sleeping toddler, telling fans: “Today I ended up in the hospital again with a really sick boy. He only got better only to get worse again.’

It followed her posting a black and white photo of herself with Jasper on her back, explaining that she was absent from social media because “Jasper was really bad.”

Poor Boy: It comes after Hayley rushed her son Jasper to hospital in May, days after she revealed she was taking a social media break because her little boy was ‘really bad’

While sharing the news, Hayley also thanked NHS staff, adding: ‘Thank you to the amazing staff at Salford Royal NHS. We are so lucky to have the NHS.”

Though she didn’t explain what was going on, she said days earlier that Jasper was taking antibiotics and not eating.

‘[He] didn’t want the boob,” she wrote, continuing, “Since he’s better, he just wants to bite into it! And my poor nipples just can’t take it anymore. I swear he’s that close to jerking one off!’

Little boy: Hayley shared on Instagram a photo of Jasper sleeping and told fans: “Today he ended up in the hospital again with a really sick boy. He only got better only to get worse again’

Hayley’s full message read: ‘Hello! Hope everyone is okay. I took a break from social media for a while for a few personal reasons. One was that Jasper was really bad.

“Thank God he’s on the mend now, but for two weeks he hasn’t been well at all, bless him, and we ended up in the hospital one night. He is now on antibiotics and much better.

‘At that time he didn’t eat anything and didn’t want the breasts.. since he’s better he just wants to bite into it! And my poor nipples just can’t take it anymore. I swear he’s that close to jerking one off!

“So… I have a feeling it’s time for our breastfeeding journey to end. Since I would only do it for the first 6 weeks.

“I’m so proud of myself for holding out for 18 months. It’s been a beautiful journey and I’m very sad, but it’s time to smother my nipples in coconut butter and let them heal.

‘May I ask if someone has to stop suddenly… and how does that feel? Because I’m afraid of the pain!’

Hayley gave birth to Jasper in October 2019.

She announced the birth of her son with fiancé Adrian on Twitter: “He’s here. He is incredible. And we are in love.’