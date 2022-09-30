Hayley Atwell wows in an extreme plunging burgundy gown at the BFI Luminous Fundraising Gala

Hayley Atwell dressed to impress as she attended the BFI Luminous Fundraising Gala at The Londoner Hotel on Thursday.

The actress, 40, looked sensational in a deep burgundy dress that hung from behind her as she posed on the blue carpet.

The Marvel star beamed as she wore a radiant makeup palette as she pushed back her dark brown locks as they fell over her back.

The beauty turned up the heat in the one-shoulder number as she donned a bold dazzling pair of silver chandelier earrings.

She carried her belongings in a pink glittering handbag as she posed for cameras up a storm.

Hayley was all smiles as she signed autographs for fans lining the star-studded red carpet of the gala.

The stunning appearance follows reports that Tom Cruise, 59, and his Mission: Impossible 7 co-star Hayley have split after recently reconciling following their first split in September 2021, according to The Sun.

A source told the publication: ‘Unfortunately, it didn’t work out for them. They’ve now decided they’re better as friends.’

The insider also revealed that the fanfare surrounding the couple after going public was too much to handle.

“They get along very well and have a fantastic chemistry, so they quietly decided to give the relationship another try earlier this year.

“What worked behind closed doors didn’t work so well when it was made public, and the marching band around them as a couple exploded again,” the source said.

The source also insisted the couple’s romance was “real,” stating, “Despite some rumors to the contrary, it was never just for the cameras.”

MailOnline has reached out to representatives for Tom and Hayley for comment.

Hayley supported Tom at the Top Gun: Maverick premiere in London on May 19, where she stunned in a black crop top and matching velvet skirt with a high slit.

A source told The Sun at the time: “She’s there purely to support him. It’s a big step for them.’

The couple started dating in 2020 after meeting on the set of Mission: Impossible 7, and it was first reported as an item in December of that year.

