Hawthorn senior coach ‘backed’ shocking racism claims in club probe Alastair Clarkson Chris Fagan

A former assistant coach at Hawthorn confirmed some of the shocking allegations made in the club’s review into its treatment of Indigenous players, a report claims.

Ex-Hawks coach Chris Fagan has joined club legend Alastair Clarkson in denying any wrongdoing in the AFL racism scandal and says he is ‘deeply saddened’ by allegations that threaten his coaching career.

Both coaches say they will co-operate with the AFL’s independent inquiry into allegations of racism from their time at Hawthorn, described as ‘suffering’ by the Federal Government.

The racism allegations were reported by the ABC on Wednesday following an investigation commissioned by Hawthorn earlier this year.

An assistant coach at Hawthorn has reportedly confirmed some of the shocking allegations made by First Nations players in the club’s external review into racism

Among the many allegations made by unnamed former Hawthorn players, Fagan and Clarkson were accused of telling a player and his partner to end their pregnancy and divorce so the player could focus on football.

An assistant coach backed up some of the allegations made by First Nations players as part of information he provided to the club’s external review, according to a report in Herald Sun.

The AFL is set to appoint a four-person panel of investigators, led by a King’s Counsel, with league boss Gillon McLachlan hoping the panel will be finalized before Saturday’s grand final.

Legal experts believe Hawthorn will be hauled before the courts if the allegations are proven true.

Clarkson has categorically denied the allegations as his new role at North Melbourne has been shelved while the AFL conducts an independent investigation

On Thursday, Fagan released a statement expressing his shock at the appalling allegations and said he looked forward to ‘being heard’ during the AFL’s investigation

“Litigation on multiple fronts will follow, that’s out of the question – not just the direct participants but also their family members,” veteran player agent Peter Jess – who has previously sued the AFL – told The age.

“In my view, the fact that there has been no action, no avenues for them to seek safe harbor to have this dealt with properly is the biggest failure of the AFL.”

Clarkson and Fagan have both categorically denied any wrongdoing during their time with the club as the Hawks won four premierships.

“I intend to defend myself,” Fagan said in his statement Thursday.

‘It is my hope that people will judge me by the way I actually behave and not by what is written in the media.

“I intend to participate fully in the investigation and look forward to being heard and being accorded due process and justice.”

Clarkson’s November 1 start in his new coaching role with North Melbourne has been delayed due to the AFL’s investigation and Fagan has resigned as head coach of the Brisbane Lions in light of the allegations.