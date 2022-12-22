Hawthorn review author rejects fraud allegations

The author of Hawthorn’s review of cultural security that led to an AFL inquiry into the treatment of several First Nations players and their families says he looks forward to responding to police questions as they investigate allegations of fraud at a Robinvale organization where he ever worked.
Phil Egan, who played for both Richmond and Melbourne, was a manager at the Murray Valley Aboriginal Cooperative (MVAC) in Robinvale, which focuses on police investigations. He is now the general manager of consulting firm Binmada.
“I strongly deny that I have stolen from the Murray Valley Aboriginal Cooperative (MVAC) in any way. I have acted with honesty and integrity at all times and in the best interests of the MVAC,” Egan wrote in a statement.
He claimed the emergence of such allegations was an attempt to undermine the integrity of the ongoing AFL investigation into allegations of racism at the Hawks between 2008-2016, which is based on information in the report he provided to Hawthorn.
“Regardless of these insults to my name, I have complete confidence that this dog whistling in no way violates the wholly separate and independent investigation commissioned by the AFL and led by Mr. Bernard Quinn, KC, and in which I am not involved, will diminish or disparage. ‘ wrote Egan. “Trying to dismantle that process by destroying my reputation will, I suspect, be as futile as it is outrageous.”
Egan also said he was considering legal action regarding previous media reports linking him to the investigation.
This has been confirmed by Victoria Police The age via a statement that the investigation was ongoing but no one had been charged and called on someone with additional information to help them.
“Financial Crime Squad detectives are investigating a number of allegations of fraud involving the management of a Robinvale-based organization. No one has been charged in connection with the case and the investigation is ongoing.”
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or file a confidential report on www.crimestoppers.com.au