Hawthorn review author rejects fraud allegations

The author of Hawthorn’s review of cultural security that led to an AFL inquiry into the treatment of several First Nations players and their families says he looks forward to responding to police questions as they investigate allegations of fraud at a Robinvale organization where he ever worked.

Phil Egan, who played for both Richmond and Melbourne, was a manager at the Murray Valley Aboriginal Cooperative (MVAC) in Robinvale, which focuses on police investigations. He is now the general manager of consulting firm Binmada.

Former Richmond player Phil Egan (right) led the recent cultural safety investigation at Hawthorn. Credit:Fairfax

“I strongly deny that I have stolen from the Murray Valley Aboriginal Cooperative (MVAC) in any way. I have acted with honesty and integrity at all times and in the best interests of the MVAC,” Egan wrote in a statement.

He claimed the emergence of such allegations was an attempt to undermine the integrity of the ongoing AFL investigation into allegations of racism at the Hawks between 2008-2016, which is based on information in the report he provided to Hawthorn.