Hawthorn racism scandal: Hawks president Jeff Kennett clashes with Ally Langdon, deflects critics

Hawthorn president Jeff Kennett has bizarrely referenced a gas plant explosion 24 years ago in an attempt to deflect criticism of the AFL club after horrific allegations of racism were made by former Indigenous players.

The controversial outgoing club figure claimed at the club’s presentation night at the weekend that the scandal was just a ‘bump in the road’ and doubled down on those claims in an explosive interview on Channel 9 on Monday morning.

The chilling allegations include claims an Indigenous player was encouraged to tell his partner to abort their child and break up with her by senior coaching figures Alastair Clarkson and Chris Fagan.

That claim, just one of many disturbing claims, is one of the worst things you could imagine leveling at a sports club; and Today Show journalist Ally Langdon took exception to Kennett downplaying the scandal.

‘It’s far more than a bump in the road, isn’t it, these allegations are shocking?’ Langdon asked Kennett.

The pointed question prompted a bizarre response from the former Victorian premier and founder of mental health charity Beyond Blue.

“These allegations took place six to 12 years ago and they are shocking, I accept that. We had a process in place to try to figure out what weight to put on these allegations,’ Kennett said.

“But I can tell you, for me, a crisis is something I experienced a few years ago when (I was) Prime Minister, when I … was told that the Langford Gas Plant had an explosion, people had died, people was injured and the gas supplies to Melbourne had been cut off.

“It’s a crisis for me. These allegations are shocking, but they must be dealt with and dealt with, Kennett said.

The incident Kennett bizarrely referred to was a 1998 industrial accident at the Esso natural gas plant in Victoria’s south-east that killed two workers and injured eight.

Journalist Ally Langdon asked Kennett some pointed questions during an explosive interview on Channel 9 on Monday morning

It prompted an incredulous Langdon to ask if the club’s racism scandal: ‘isn’t it a crisis because nobody’s dead?’, as the interview started to get a little heated.

“No, no, I’m saying that’s how you deal with a situation… the only way we can come to a conclusion is if we do it calmly and we allow all parties to have their say sense now.” That’s what we’re trying to do,’ replied Kennett as he began to get more confused.

At Hawthorn’s presentation night, Kennett attacked the Indigenous players and their families with accusations against the club for going to the media, leaving Fagan and Clarkson to primarily face the heat.

‘Unfortunately they made a decision to speak to the press … they named people with whom they had very real problems. It was unfair to them (people), so therefore we have to have this resolved, he said at the presentation.

Asked by the Hawks president why he thought the players speaking to a respected human rights journalist was ‘not fair’, Langdon said she believed they were following due process and Kennett’s attack was unnecessary.

“I think when you call it a bump in the road, it’s pretty offensive for those players,” Langdon said.

Journalist Ally Langdon also questioned Kennett and why he believes it was not fair for the Indigenous players to go to the media

This prompted a fuming Kennett to attack her, the original players and their families and fight for the club and their ‘processes’.

‘I didn’t attack the players and it’s your kind of comments that make the situation more difficult..it’s also offensive so those (Fagan, Clarkson) they’ve accused,’ he replied.

‘That’s why I don’t come on your show very regularly, if you keep interrupting you’re not going to get the answers you’re looking for. I don’t know why they were published.

‘But when you (participate in) a confidential process and you ask for confidentiality yourself, but you don’t give it to those you accuse of making these terrible allegations, then that’s unfair. It’s not natural justice,” Kennett said.

Jeff Kennett has been president of Hawthorn for more than 11 years across two terms

Kennett had already said he was ‘somewhat stunned’ by the allegations that had come out of the club’s racism report; but believes that something good will come out of this.

He then confirmed that he has ‘attempted to communicate’ with some of the Indigenous players making the allegations; but said they apparently no longer communicate through the club.

Unsurprisingly, the families have said they are reluctant to speak to the independent AFL inquiry, having already described the alleged trauma in graphic detail to both the Hawthorn Inquiry and ABC human rights journalist Russell Jackson.

Former Hawthorn coaches Alastair Clarkson (left) and Chris Fagan (right) have temporarily stepped down from their posts pending the outcome of an independent AFL investigation

Fagan and Clarkson have both issued scathing statements criticizing Hawthorn’s racism report for not including them in interviews – and with many calling for the inquiry to be completed before Christmas, the AFL faces a very delicate situation to appease both sides .

Hawthorn commissioned their racism report earlier this year following allegations of poor treatment by Jeff Kennett towards premiership hero Cyril Rioli, among others.

So serious were the allegations that the AFL will now take over with an independent investigation.

The AFL’s panel is to be made up of four yet-to-be-disclosed members, and WorkSafe Victoria has also confirmed it will investigate whether there are any health and safety issues at the club.

Clarkson, who recently joined the Kangaroos, and Fagan, who coaches in Brisbane, have both stepped down from their roles pending the outcome of the independent investigation.

“To be clear, even though you have these players not talking to anyone now, clearly upset, (a) WorkSafe investigation and (an) AFL investigation, isn’t that a crisis?” Langdon questioned Kennett to end the interview.

‘It certainly isn’t. It’s something that needs to be managed,’ replied the defiant Hawthorn president.

And what is the current mood at Hawthorn? One would imagine there would be a somber atmosphere given the seriousness of the allegations.

‘Lived. Absolutely. These alleged incidents – and I’m not trying to downplay them, but until the other side, those who have been named, can make their case, we have to refer to them as alleged – took place between 6-12 years ago, ‘ Kennett said later that morning on the radio station KIIS 101.1.

‘We had our best and fairest on Saturday night. It was a wonderful occasion.’