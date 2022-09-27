Hawthorn coach accuses Alastair Clarkson and Chris Fagan of ‘running team like the Russian mafia’

A Hawthorn coach has claimed that Alastair Clarkson and Chris Fagan ran the team’s football division “like the Russian mafia” as part of the evidence given to the club’s assessment of its relationships with native players.

The review has reportedly heard glaring accusations from First Nations footballers, including one who claims Clarkson and Fagan urged him to tell his partner to abort their child and break up with her.

That same player, known only as ‘Ian’, claims that he was ‘rigged and convinced to remove my SIM card from my phone so that there was no contact between my family and me’.

Another player told the review that his time with the team had traumatized him to the point of having “multiple suicide attempts” and “multiple mental health hospital stays,” according to a report in the Herald Sun.

Clarkson (left) and Fagan (pictured together with Hawthorn in 2016) are among senior Hawks officials accused of running the club’s football department ‘like the Russian mafia’

It is alleged that Hawthorn’s assessment of the treatment of Indigenous players during Clarkson and Fagan’s time with the team found the club’s actions “tantamount to human rights abuses.”

Other Indigenous players have accused senior Hawks coaches of involvement in separating them from friends and family in a pattern of what they claim is racist behavior.

Clarkson and Fagan have both categorically denied all charges and said they look forward to clearing their names in the AFL’s independent investigation into the matter.

The coach told the review that Clarkson, Fagan, general manager Mark Evans and former player development manager Jason Burt “operated the football department like the Russian mafia” and banned anyone who questioned their methods, according to the report.

It is alleged that the club’s review found that Clarkson, Fagan and Burt bullied and intimidated Indigenous players, who were treated so badly that the incidents “represent human rights abuses”.

MORE TO COME…