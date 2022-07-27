Hawley says he does NOT regret his Jan. 6 fist pump after panel aired footage of him running

Josh Hawley says he has no regrets pumping his fist at Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, even after video was shared of him running through the halls on the day of the attack.

“I don’t regret what I did that day,” he told CNN in a brief stop-by interview at the Capitol on Wednesday.

The House of House selection committee released footage during Thursday’s series finale hearing on Jan. 6, showing two different angles of Hawley running through the Capitol as protesters stormed the complex last year.

When the videos played, laughter erupted in the hearing room—and Hawley immediately jumped on the fundraising potential by pushing coffee mugs with the image of him with a raised fist.

Senator Hawley also said he is not concerned about the commission’s Jan. 6 “attempted troll.”

“It is a privilege to be attacked by the January 6 commission,” he said. “And I want to thank you for all the help with my fundraising. It’s been great.’

Senator Josh Hawley said on Wednesday he doesn’t regret pumping his first to the crowd that attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Jan 6 select committee shared an image of Hawley with his fist in the air on the day of last year’s Capitol attack

A U.S. Capitol police officer told the Jan. 6 commission that Josh Hawley “rioted” the crowd before the riots began.

Critics say he gave the rioters false hope that the results could be reversed. Asked Hawley about J6 revelations:

“I don’t regret what I did that day.” pic.twitter.com/8QYBWVAJIC — Manu Raju (@mkraju) July 27, 2022

The panel also showed never-before-seen footage of Hawley running through the Capitol during the riots

“The reason I’m being attacked by the January 6 committee is because I’m standing in their way,” he added.

Virginia Democratic Representative Elaine Luria said during Thursday’s hearing that the select committee had discussed the moment with a Capitol police officer. That agent, according to the panelist, said it “greatly disturbed her” to see a politician “hunting the crowd.”

“The stance I’ve taken is one I don’t regret and I won’t back down from,” Hawley said of the moment on Wednesday.

The Missouri senator shared a link to Twitter Friday — the day after the hearing — where supporters that day could purchase a $20 coffee mug featuring an image of Hawley outside the US Capitol.

One image shows him rushing down the stairs to the Congressional subway that shuffled lawmakers, staff and press to the Senate office buildings amid the riots

“It is a privilege to be attacked by the January 6 commission,” he said. “I want to thank you for all the help with my fundraising. It’s been great,” Hawley said Wednesday. He shared a link Friday where supporters could purchase a $20 coffee mug that had Hawley standing outside the US Capitol that day with his fist in the air

“Josh Hawley – Show-Me Strong,” the mug reads.

Hawley tweeted an image of the mug accompanied by a kissing emoji.

During Thursday’s primetime hearing, the clip showed a fit Hawley running through the Capitol hallways and down the stairs to the basement where a subway train of lawmakers, staff and press shuffles toward the Senate office buildings amid the riots.

Hawley on the run is interspersed with the image of him memorably raising his fist in support of the gathering pro-MAGA crowd outside the Capitol earlier in the day on January 6, 2021.

“As you can see in this photo, he raised his fist in solidarity with the protesters who are already gathering at the security gates,” Congresswoman Luria said during the hearing Thursday night, adding that he felt encouraged to do so because he felt in a ‘safe area, protected by the officers and the barriers.’

Hawley was one of the first Republicans to say he would publicly object to certifying the election results on January 6 of last year.

After the riots, Simon & Schuster dropped Hawley’s then-upcoming book The Tiranny of Big Tech. The publishing house said it “could not support Senator Hawley after his role in what became a dangerous threat to our democracy and freedom.”

At the time, Hawley said his fist pump was a way for him to “represent my constituents.”