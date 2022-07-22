Hawley claps back by selling MUGS with his infamous January 6 fist raise

Republican Senator Josh Hawley hit back after he was ridiculed for running away from the MAGA crowd on Jan. 6 after he infamously instigated them with a fist raised in solidarity.

On Friday, Hawley shared a link to where supporters could purchase a $20 coffee mug that day featuring a picture of Hawley outside the US Capitol.

“Josh Hawley – Show-Me Strong,” the mug reads.

Hawley tweeted an image of the mug with a kissing emoji.

Laughter erupted in the committee room on Thursday night as a video was shown of the Missouri senator running through the Capitol to flee rioters after inciting them before the Jan. 6 attack.

Just hours before the uprising, Republican Senator Josh Hawley was seen raising a fist in solidarity as pro-Trump crowds gathered near the US Capitol

The assembled lawmakers and witnesses roared loudly as the farcical clip played during the hearing, the last of the summer.

The clip showed a suitable Hawley gazelle running through the halls of the Capitol and down the stairs to the basement where a subway train of lawmakers, staff, and press shuffles toward the Senate office buildings.

“As you can see in this photo, he raised his fist in solidarity with the protesters already gathered at the security gates,” Virginia Democratic Representative Elaine Luria said Thursday night.

She also said the commission had spoken to a Capitol police officer about the moment she said it was “greatly disturbed” to see a politician “hunting the crowd.”

Members of the public were seen laughing as the video was shown of Hawley storming down the hallways in the US Capitol

He was also seen running down the stairs while others fled the Capitol

On Friday, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, one of the Republican committee members, recalled how Hawley was one of the first Republicans to voluntarily oppose the election results during the January 6 session

Kinzinger later added: ‘Light the fuse and run away from the explosion’

“It really bothered her because he was doing it in a safe area, protected by the agents and the barriers,” Luria explained.

On Friday, Representative Adam Kinzinger, one of the Republican members of the committee, pointed that out.

It’s worth remembering: Josh Hawley was the first senator to say he would object to the electoral college, which caused a cascade of Ted Cruz-es. Without Fistpump McRunpants, there wouldn’t have been so much oxygen to surpass the coup plan,” Kinzinger said.

Kinzinger added: “Light the fuse and run away from the explosion,” sharing the two images.

After the uprising, Simon & Schuster dropped Hawley’s then-book The Tiranny of Big Tech, citing that it “could not support Senator Hawley after his role in what became a dangerous threat to our democracy and freedom.”

Hawley said the decision was made by an “awake crowd” and defended his action as “representative of my constituents.”

Hawley (pictured in 2021) was one of the Republicans who opposed certifying Biden as president and alleged voter fraud