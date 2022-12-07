Hawks will pay traded stars O’Meara, Mitchell $750,000 in 2023

Hawthorn will pay about $750,000 next year for the salaries of traded veterans Tom Mitchell and Jaeger O’Meara, who will play at other clubs.
While it was known that the Hawks would contribute to players’ salaries as an incentive for clubs to trade for the players with high contracts, the amount of the contributions was not known.
Sources confirmed that next year the Hawks would pay about $500,000 of O’Meara’s salary and about $250,000 of Mitchell’s.
They were contracted for just over $1.5 million at Hawthorn next year, so while the contributions to their salary while playing for other clubs is an expense, the Hawks would consider it a savings of $750,000 in salaries on senior players that they already had. leave their midfield.
Mitchell has signed a three-year deal with Collingwood for about $500,000 a year – Hawthorn will pay the remainder of what would be his last year with the Hawks next year. O’Meara, who will turn 29 in February, has signed a four-year contract with Fremantle.
More clubs than ever are willing to pay former players’ salaries to move to another club and play elsewhere, as clubs recognize that managing the salary cap is as important a part of list management as bringing in talent.
Collingwood contributes more than $200,000 a year for ruckman Brodie Grundy to play in Melbourne, while also continuing to pay Adam Treloar two seasons after his move to the Western Bulldogs. And in the biggest move of the off-season, taking advantage of the AFL’s relaxed rules on salary dumping, Jack Bowes moved to Pick 7 Geelong in exchange for the Cats taking over Bowes’ entire $1.6 million contract.
The Hawks’ decision to trade their two aging stars was a signal of their intent to accelerate the generational transition.