Hawks will pay traded stars O’Meara, Mitchell $750,000 in 2023

Hawthorn will pay about $750,000 next year for the salaries of traded veterans Tom Mitchell and Jaeger O’Meara, who will play at other clubs.

While it was known that the Hawks would contribute to players’ salaries as an incentive for clubs to trade for the players with high contracts, the amount of the contributions was not known.

Tom Mitchell and Jaeger O’Meara will still be partially paid by Hawthorn. Credit:Getty Images

Sources confirmed that next year the Hawks would pay about $500,000 of O’Meara’s salary and about $250,000 of Mitchell’s.

They were contracted for just over $1.5 million at Hawthorn next year, so while the contributions to their salary while playing for other clubs is an expense, the Hawks would consider it a savings of $750,000 in salaries on senior players that they already had. leave their midfield.