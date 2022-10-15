Hawks vs. Pelicans: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions
The Atlanta Hawks (2-1) play against the New Orleans Pelicans (1-1) at Legacy Arena at the BJCC
Playtime: 8:00 PM EDT on Friday, October 14, 2022
Atlanta Hawks 0, New Orleans Pelicans 0 (8:00 p.m. ET)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
The Hawks starters for tonight’s game against the Pelicans are:
Trae Young
Dejounte Murray
De’Andre Hunter
John Collins
Onyeka Okongwu – 7:50 pm
Brandon Ingram, Dyson Daniels and Larry Nance Jr. are all available tonight vs. Hawks in Birmingham – 19:39
Appetizer:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Trey Murphy
Brandon Ingram
Jonas Valanciunas
BI is back. pic.twitter.com/LYTp7sLMrY – 7:15 pm
Pelican appetizers:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Trey Murphy
Brandon Ingram
Jonas Valanciunas- 7:15 pm
last preseason first five
#Pelican | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/tgZvNnyOAj – 7:14 pm
Brandon Ingram is warming up for tonight’s game. He is expected to make his season debut tonight. pic.twitter.com/8EXfVHfeM7 – 19:09
Two old friends: @Zion Williamson and Bryson Bishop (@B_P_B_2) met for tonight’s game 😄 pic.twitter.com/ZIml9zfQzB – 7:00 pm
Trae Young and John Collins warm up for the Hawks-Pelicans preseason finale tonight. pic.twitter.com/pEvr4KyQZm – 6:57 pm
Appreciate all the love in Birmingham pic.twitter.com/syg51X68hi – 6:54 PM
Clint Capela (thumb) will not play against the Pelicans tonight. Nate McMillan’s said there are no concerns about Capela’s thumb entering the regular season. – 6:40 PM
Willie Green says Brandon Ingram should be able to play tonight, but the final decision will be made after he warms up. – 18:19
Oh new @LockedOnNetwork swag? Awesome! This will be worn a lot when it really cools down in New Orleans pic.twitter.com/QKQdbJ3RsH – 18:04
Tonight’s #Pelicans preseason finale on FOX-8 is hosted by @PrimeVideo!
Check out our @Saints this Thursday on @NFLonPrime!
#TNFonPrime | #PelicansGameday pic.twitter.com/attsNFjQGf – 5:45 p.m.
Prepare
: vs Atlanta
: 19:00 CT
: WVUE – FOX8
: @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/i626gHOxjf – 17:44
Jabari Smith Jr., Daishen Nix, Jae’Sean Tate and Garrison Mathews are all going for the Rockets in Indianapolis. Stephen Silas doesn’t expect them to train on Sunday, but hopes they can play in Atlanta on Wednesday. – 17:37
Joe Cardosi & Jim Eichenhofer are joined by our friend @Will Guillory from @TheAthletic to talk a bit about Herb Jones and what we’ve seen from the preseason pelicans!
@SeatGeek
nba.com/pelicans/news/… – 4:43 pm
On Friday @PodcastPelicans we tracked down our man @Will Guillory of The Athletic as he began his journey to Birmingham on a ‘writer’s road trip’. Will discussed the excitement level for the 2022-23 Pels, as well as Herb Jones and Zion Williamson: pic.twitter.com/OO74wHXwrw – 15:37
Locked On Pelicans is live with @Christian Clark!
🏀 Zion Williamson is justifiably happy
🏀 Will we see the starting 5 in Birmingham tonight?
🏀 Dyson Daniels gets minutes this season
Watch on YouTube!
pic.twitter.com/SlkVaekSTt – 3.30 pm