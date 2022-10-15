WhatsNew2Day
Hawks vs. Pelicans: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Sports
By Merry

The Atlanta Hawks (2-1) play against the New Orleans Pelicans (1-1) at Legacy Arena at the BJCC

Playtime: 8:00 PM EDT on Friday, October 14, 2022

Atlanta Hawks 0, New Orleans Pelicans 0 (8:00 p.m. ET)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

The Hawks starters for tonight’s game against the Pelicans are:
Trae Young
Dejounte Murray
De’Andre Hunter
John Collins
Onyeka Okongwu – 7:50 pm

1665244112 743 Hawks vs Bucks Start time where to watch whats the
Kevin Choinard @KLChouinard

Onyeka Okongwu will start for Clint Capela. – 7:49 PM

Hawks vs Pelicans Play by play highlights and reactions
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Brandon Ingram, Dyson Daniels and Larry Nance Jr. are all available tonight vs. Hawks in Birmingham – 19:39

Zion Williamson estimates 80 percent of players in the league
Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Pop the champagne Brandon Ingram begins! – 19:18

1665405780 972 Zion Williamson estimates 80 percent of players in the league
Christian Clark @cclark_13

Appetizer:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Trey Murphy
Brandon Ingram
Jonas Valanciunas
BI is back. pic.twitter.com/LYTp7sLMrY7:15 pm

1665405779 779 Zion Williamson estimates 80 percent of players in the league
Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Pelican appetizers:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Trey Murphy
Brandon Ingram
Jonas Valanciunas- 7:15 pm

Pelicans vs Heat Play by play highlights and reactions
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

last preseason first five
#Pelican | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/tgZvNnyOAj7:14 pm

1665792474 404 Hawks vs Pelicans Play by play highlights and reactions
1665405779 779 Zion Williamson estimates 80 percent of players in the league
Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Brandon Ingram is warming up for tonight’s game. He is expected to make his season debut tonight. pic.twitter.com/8EXfVHfeM719:09

Pelicans vs Heat Play by play highlights and reactions
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Two old friends: @Zion Williamson and Bryson Bishop (@B_P_B_2) met for tonight’s game 😄 pic.twitter.com/ZIml9zfQzB7:00 pm

1665792474 160 Hawks vs Pelicans Play by play highlights and reactions
1665792474 815 Hawks vs Pelicans Play by play highlights and reactions
1665244112 464 Hawks vs Bucks Start time where to watch whats the
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Trae Young and John Collins warm up for the Hawks-Pelicans preseason finale tonight. pic.twitter.com/pEvr4KyQZm6:57 pm

Pelicans vs Heat Play by play highlights and reactions
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Appreciate all the love in Birmingham pic.twitter.com/syg51X68hi6:54 PM

1665244112 464 Hawks vs Bucks Start time where to watch whats the
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Clint Capela (thumb) will not play against the Pelicans tonight. Nate McMillan’s said there are no concerns about Capela’s thumb entering the regular season. – 6:40 PM

1665405779 100 Zion Williamson estimates 80 percent of players in the league
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Willie Green says Brandon Ingram should be able to play tonight, but the final decision will be made after he warms up. – 18:19

Zion Williamson estimates 80 percent of players in the league
Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Oh new @LockedOnNetwork swag? Awesome! This will be worn a lot when it really cools down in New Orleans pic.twitter.com/QKQdbJ3RsH18:04

1665792474 38 Hawks vs Pelicans Play by play highlights and reactions
Pelicans vs Heat Play by play highlights and reactions
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

last dress rehearsal pic.twitter.com/z0KM9QjWp518:04

1665792474 236 Hawks vs Pelicans Play by play highlights and reactions
1665792475 991 Hawks vs Pelicans Play by play highlights and reactions
1665792475 254 Hawks vs Pelicans Play by play highlights and reactions
1665792475 74 Hawks vs Pelicans Play by play highlights and reactions
Pelicans vs Heat Play by play highlights and reactions
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Tonight’s #Pelicans preseason finale on FOX-8 is hosted by @PrimeVideo!

Check out our @Saints this Thursday on @NFLonPrime!

#TNFonPrime | #PelicansGameday pic.twitter.com/attsNFjQGf5:45 p.m.

1665792475 242 Hawks vs Pelicans Play by play highlights and reactions
Pelicans vs Heat Play by play highlights and reactions
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Prepare
: vs Atlanta
: 19:00 CT
: WVUE – FOX8
: @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/i626gHOxjf17:44

Rockets vs Heat Play by play highlights and reactions
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Jabari Smith Jr., Daishen Nix, Jae’Sean Tate and Garrison Mathews are all going for the Rockets in Indianapolis. Stephen Silas doesn’t expect them to train on Sunday, but hopes they can play in Atlanta on Wednesday. – 17:37

Pelicans vs Heat Play by play highlights and reactions
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Joe Cardosi & Jim Eichenhofer are joined by our friend @Will Guillory from @TheAthletic to talk a bit about Herb Jones and what we’ve seen from the preseason pelicans!
@SeatGeek
nba.com/pelicans/news/…4:43 pm

Pelicans vs Heat Play by play highlights and reactions
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Coach pic.twitter.com/GY8GQKYKqG4:15 pm

1665792475 681 Hawks vs Pelicans Play by play highlights and reactions
Hawks vs Pelicans Play by play highlights and reactions
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

On Friday @PodcastPelicans we tracked down our man @Will Guillory of The Athletic as he began his journey to Birmingham on a ‘writer’s road trip’. Will discussed the excitement level for the 2022-23 Pels, as well as Herb Jones and Zion Williamson: pic.twitter.com/OO74wHXwrw15:37

1665792476 214 Hawks vs Pelicans Play by play highlights and reactions
Zion Williamson estimates 80 percent of players in the league
Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Locked On Pelicans is live with @Christian Clark!
🏀 Zion Williamson is justifiably happy
🏀 Will we see the starting 5 in Birmingham tonight?
🏀 Dyson Daniels gets minutes this season

Watch on YouTube!
pic.twitter.com/SlkVaekSTt3.30 pm

1665792476 115 Hawks vs Pelicans Play by play highlights and reactions
