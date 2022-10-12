Hawks vs. Cavaliers: Start time, where to watch, what’s the latest
The Atlanta Hawks play against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
The Atlanta Hawks spend $75,124,326 per win, while the Cleveland Cavaliers haven’t won any games
Playtime: 7:00 PM EDT on Wednesday, October 12, 2022
Broadcast information
National television: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports Great Lakes
Off TV: Bally Sports SE-ATL
Home radio: WTAM/WMMS/WNZN
Road Radio: WZGC
