Hawkish Truss faces credibility test with Northern Ireland, EU

Liz Truss travels to Scotland on Tuesday to formalize her entry into Downing Street with Queen Elizabeth II. Hawkishness about Russia and China characterizes the foreign policy agenda of the next British Prime Minister, but so does the EU about the Northern Ireland Protocol to the Brexit deal. Truss now faces a formidable challenge to maintain Britain’s credibility to make it a leading player in the geopolitical contests with Russia and China, while at the same time planning to break an international agreement with its European partners.

The leading figure in the Tory leadership contest was not Liz Truss, Rishi Sunak or even Boris Johnson, but Margaret Thatcher. While the economic debate over Thatcher’s various incarnations has been vexed, Truss’ archetypal Thatcherite, Cold Warrior approach to major power competition has become less controversial after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine exposed Western naivety over Moscow’s revanchism.

At the end of the Cold War, the West thought the “battle was over”, but “she never stopped fighting,” Truss told The Atlantic Ocean in May.

Therefore, everyone expects Truss Johnson to continue his full support for Kiev – a rare feat for its lethargic predecessor, as Britain becomes one of the largest and fastest arms suppliers to Ukraine.

Hawk-like on Russia, China

As Foreign Secretary, the next British Prime Minister left no doubt about her position in Ukraine. She expressed her wish to see Russia removed from “all of Ukraine” in her Mansion House speech in April — meaning Ukraine must regain sovereignty over Crimea and parts of the Donbas taken in 2014 must “suffer a strategic defeat,” she said in June.

truss Regards the Minsk accords of 2014-15 as a totem error – since those agreements negotiated by France and Germany, in effect, agreed to Russia’s annexation of Ukrainian territory, while failing to end the fighting in the Donbas. The new British Prime Minister suggested the exclusion of the UK and US was a key factor in the Minsk fiasco.

“She wants to be one of those prime ministers with a particularly strong voice in foreign policy, and I think her stance on Ukraine will be especially good for her,” said Richard Whitman, a professor of politics and international relations at the University of Kent. “It fits very well with the image she is trying to cultivate, which conveys the nostalgia for Mrs Thatcher.”

In addition to continuing Johnson’s determined stance toward Russia, Truss endorses an even more aggressive approach to China than her predecessor.

In a big symbolic move, the Truss staff informed: The times last week that she would officially declare China a “threat” to national security after she entered Downing Street. “There will be no more economic partnerships,” a Truss source told the… newspaper.

Truss’ hawkishness on China applies to military as well as economic issues. She emphasizes parallels between Russia and China and between Ukraine and Taiwan. The West must “learn the lessons of Ukraine,” she told LBC radio in June. Western countries “should have ensured that Ukraine had the defensive capability earlier,” she continued. A “similar approach” should be taken towards Taiwan, Truss concluded.

“The public line on China is only going to get tougher under Truss,” Whitman said. “It’s an approach very much in line with that of the US – the Europeans have caught up – and that will help her put forward her China policy. Even if the US is a little hesitant about Truss when it comes to European policy, such as on Northern Ireland, it will certainly see her aligned with US policy towards China.

‘Difficult’ situation in N. Ireland

So far, speculation that Britain would alienate the US from Northern Ireland has seemed exaggerated, with Joe Biden’s White House focusing on the need for close allies like London amid geopolitical rivalries with Moscow and Beijing.

Despite some movement from Paris and Berlin, Britain is still much closer to the US than France and Germany in these geostrategic contests – as evidenced by Emmanuel Macron’s statement in June that the West should not “humiliate” Russia over Ukraine.

But tensions over Northern Ireland are mounting — prompting US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to say she was “deeply concerned” about London’s policies after a phone call with Truss over the summer.

Building on Johnson’s agenda, the next prime minister wants to unilaterally change the part of the Brexit deal that keeps the province in Europe’s single market for goods, even if that legislation faces a dangerous passage through both the House of Commons and the Lords.

The Northern Ireland Protocol left a wound at the heart of Britain’s political body – creating a customs border in the Irish Sea separating the province from the rest of the UK sparked unrest and anger among Northern Irish trade unionists. But the fact remains that the Johnson administration — including Truss as Secretary of State — ratified this international agreement in 2020 after failing to heed warnings about its political ramifications. The protocol also provided much-needed economic stability to Northern Ireland after years of uncertainty over its status during the Brexit negotiations.

So Truss is entering Downing Street in the “difficult situation of appeasing the Brexit hardliners in her party on the one hand and preserving the UK’s credibility internationally, particularly with the Biden administration, on the other,” noted Nicoletta Pirozzi , head of EU politics. and institutions program at the Istituto Affari Internazionale in Rome.

U-turn on the cards?

The million dollar question is whether Truss will be Prime Minister any different from Truss the Tory leadership candidate. She hasn’t always been an arch-eurosceptic — and, in theory, if her anti-EU credibility among Tory hardliners could survive her vote Remain in 2016, it could theoretically survive her refusal to tear up an international treaty. .

“It’s hard to know whether her hard talk about Northern Ireland is genuine or whether it was about positioning herself in the long leadership contest to take over from Johnson, which started long before he actually resigned,” said Tim. Bale, a professor of politics. at Queen Mary, University of London.

“I think Truss is more nuanced than many people give her credit,” said Georgina Wright, head of the Europe program at the Institut Montaigne in Paris. “It is worth remembering that she was the first British minister to attend an EU Foreign Affairs Council in March; the first turnout after Brexit.

“But she separates the mutual interest cooperation from the Brexit negotiations,” Wright continued. “As for Brexit – and the Northern Ireland Protocol in particular – I think she’s someone who cares about being tough. So I watched her continue with the Northern Ireland Protocol.

“On other issues, she may decide it is worth working with the EU or its member states, but the question is, can she separate those issues from Brexit?” Wright continued.

‘Damn for fun’?

Still, a moment boded badly for Truss shielding Brexit from the UK’s shared interests with the rest of the EU.

The Franco-British alliance has yielded mutual benefits since King Edward VII crossed the Channel to entente cordiale in 1904. Even during the long peak of Brexit bickering, Paris and London were much more aligned on certain points than both were with Washington—particularly when it came to Donald Trump tearing up the Iran deal and US efforts to countries to stop imposing new taxes on US tech giants.

However, when Truss was asked at a press conference in late August whether France is a “friend or foe”, Truss declined to answer. It’s hard to see the advantage for Truss: at that point, everyone knew she would beat her rival Rishi Sunak in the Tory vote, and she had long since won the Tory right in the House of Commons.

It’s also hard to imagine Truss’ hero Margaret Thatcher would react like that. Contrary to the myth of Thatcher’s right-wing Tory, the hard-core Eurosceptic, her diplomatic approach exemplifies the Foreign Office’s axiom that Britain must balance its proximity to Washington with alliances in Europe, to leaning on the other, or both at the same time, as circumstances dictate. So she sided with France and West Germany in a bitter dispute with her friend Ronald Reagan over a Soviet gas pipeline in 1982 — drawing on her ties to both Reagan and European leaders during the Falklands War the same year.

“Thatcher wasn’t just for fun,” Whitman said. “She built relationships to get things done. Early on in her premiership, she won victories at European summits by gaining respect as a negotiator, not by unwillingness to negotiate.

“So for Truss, the real test is whether she’s interested in pushing an agenda forward — or if she just wants to take a stance.”