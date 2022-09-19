Hawaiian Surfer Kalani David, 24, dies from after having a seizure while out on the water

World Junior Surfing Champion Kalani David died on Saturday in Costa Rica after an attack at sea.

The 24-year-old Hawaiian surfer and skater suffered from Wolf-Parkinson-White syndrome, a rare heart defect that eventually leads to a periodic rapid heartbeat.

Keoni, David’s younger brother, confirmed the devastating news on Instagram, according to reports.

“You’re the best brother I could ever ask for,” Keoni wrote. “I will miss you Kalani.”

Kalani’s health condition caused him to have multiple seizures, the first of which occurred in 2016. Months before his death, the surfer was advised by a doctor not to surf or drive after multiple episodes and he was concerned about a possible unexpected death.

“With these seizures I keep having, my neurologist said don’t drive and don’t surf until I don’t have them anymore. I mean, I could surf, but if I had one and don’t get rescued in time, I’ll either die or become a vegetable because I don’t have enough air in my brain,” Kalani wrote on Instagram in June.

“I continue to be lucky, I had one seizure while driving and the other one in the water within a few months. For the past few years I’ve had seizures while I was sleeping, and only angels watched over me because I don’t know how to keep getting so lucky and endure everything.

‘Time to get this sorted so I can move on in life – at least I can skate and fish! I get a lot of questions about my situation, so I wanted to let everyone know how it is for me now.

“I pushed these health problems aside because I couldn’t believe it, but doing so has made it worse. My life has completely changed, and it’s not a rejection, it’s a diversion.

“Thank you, everyone for the love that has just been rekindled to be safe and sound. It’s not about what you want, but about what you have and making the most of it.’

Born on Hawaii’s Oahu North Shore, Kalani quickly grew into a “veteran” surfer at age 14, according to his X Games profile.

He threw his heart and soul into surfing and skating, and when asked in 2016 to choose between the two as a career, answered, “If it was life or death, if I had to choose skating or surfing, I would choose death.”

The seasoned surfer got his first seizure in 2016 while skateboarding in San Diego, California. He later had three more attacks after his heart stopped for a while, according to… The everyday beast.

‘So grateful to be alive,’ Kalani wrote on Instagram at the time, claiming he ‘stood out’ [his] face and woke up in an ambulance.’

Weeks later he was operated on.

The surfer won a gold metal in the 2012 ISA World Junior Championship

Kalani’s girlfriend Sammy Marquecho tragically announced his death on Sunday while sharing multiple photos of their lives together. She revealed that Costa Rica was where the surfer wanted to start a life.

“With loss of words,” she wrote on Instagram. “My heart is broken without you in this world. My first and everlasting love, thank you for showing me what true love and happiness was.

“Flying to Hawaii from California before you knew you were the best decision ever (no matter how nervous my family was). You proved to me that love at first sight is real.

“I’ll never forget our first date when you peeled all my messy, buttery shrimp for me! This man had the biggest heart in the world and would take the shirt off his back for anyone.

“Kalani, you’ve been dreaming the biggest dreams you’ve been working towards and that I know you’d accomplish.

“You left this world doing what you loved most, surfing and being in the ocean. My angel, hubby, king.. until we meet again’

Marquecho would spend a week with Kalani in Costa Rica before he died.

Tributes to Kalani poured out for the late surfer on social media as friends recalled his life.

‘Oh man. I love you Kalani,” Peter King, the surfer’s photographer and friend, wrote on Instagram. ‘

“Only God knows His timing. Life is not easy. Always fighting. Always learning. Heartbreaking news. Kalani passed away today in Costa Rica, having suffered a serious seizure while surfing.

“He reconnected with his family there and was having such a good time. I’ll always remember your stoke when we shot skate n surf, and how much hope you had for your future.’

Freesurf Magazine also paid tribute to Kalani, calling him a ‘prodigy’.

“It is with a heavy heart that the surfing world lost a very talented, very young surfer. Kalani David was indeed a child prodigy and was definitely still shredding until his recent passing.’

The tribute continued: “His smile was contagious and I never heard a ‘I will’ word come from his lips. As a publisher, I have followed and encouraged its evolution for as long as I can remember.

‘You can expect a serious memorial soon. And then a little. We have been following his career for at least 15 years. Maybe since kindergarten? Wow. So very sad. Sincere condolences to family and friends.’

World Surf League champion Kelly Slater also paid his respects on social media and shared a photo of Kalani.

“Kalani was one of the most talented surfers/skaters on the planet,” Slater wrote, according to reports.

“Every time he was on his feet, he was constantly pushing the boundaries. Condolences to the huge community of friends Kalani had from coast to coast and around the world.’