Hawaiian security guard who died on Mark Zuckerberg’s property has family suing for wrongful death

The family of a security guard who worked for Mark Zuckerberg who died of a heart attack after climbing a steep hill is now filing a wrongful death lawsuit against Meta founder.

Rodney Medeiros, 70, was found with his hand on his chest while working shifts on Zuckerberg’s property at the Kualoa Ranch in Kauai, Hawaii. He was rushed to hospital and died later that day.

He was working at the bottom of a steep hill on Pilaa Beach when it started to rain, forcing Medeiros to walk up the cliff slope alone on August 4, 2019.

The heart attack the guard suffered after trying to climb the cliff was so severe it tore a hole in his heart and he began to bleed, according to his family.

After being approached by Zuckerberg’s security manager following his tragic death, Medeiros’ family was offered money to cover funeral expenses. They refused.

But the next morning they received a check for $7,500 as a contribution “given by Mark.” [Zuckerberg] and Priscilla [Chan].’

The family is now suing Zuckerberg’s company, Pila Land LLC, for negligence and wrongful death.

Medeiros, who worked as a part-time security guard, was later found by the property’s staff leaning against a tree and clutching his chest.

Ziba Medeiros, Rodney’s daughter, told… Hawaii News Now: ‘It’s $7,500 for our father’s life. Should this make up for it?’

“When he had that heart attack, it tore a hole in his heart, so he bled.”

Due to the heavy rainfall, the staff was unable to pick up Medeiros via ground transport. He is later found leaning against a tree holding his chest.

Normally, the retired sugarcane worker would be taken down the hill by four-wheeler and brought back up the same way, his daughter added.

A spokesman for Zuckerberg’s family, Ben LaBolt, said medical assistance was being provided at the scene for Medeiros, who was being transported to Wilcox Hospital.

The hospital cardiologist added that Medeiros’ heart attack was the result of “the physical stress of climbing the hill was a substantial factor triggering the acute event.”

“They would take him on a Kawasaki mule and take him to his post,” she said. “And when his shift was over, they went downstairs to pick him up and bring him back up.”

Michael Green, a lawyer representing the Medeiros family, said it would have cost the ranch $1,000 to upgrade the tires on the four-wheelers that would have transported him to the top of the hill.

“It shouldn’t have happened,” Green said. “(He) didn’t have to walk.”

Although initially surprised by the $7,500 check, Ziba said the family had changed their mind and agreed that the billionaires’ sum of money would not be enough.

In a meeting recorded by the Medeiros family, Zuckerberg’s security manager claimed that the company previously had problems using four-wheelers in heavy rain, making Medeiros’ cliff-top walk not unusual.

When asked by Zuckerberg’s security guard how much money the Medeiros family would like to have before Rodney’s death, the family could not put a dollar amount on his life.

“There’s nothing that makes it right,” Ziba said. “There’s nothing that will bring him back.”

Commenting on the incident, LaBolt said the check was a donation to the family by the owners of the ranch Rodney was working on.

The money was intended “to help with funeral and burial expenses,” LaBolt added.

One reason for the lawsuit is in large part due to the conversation the family had with Zuckerberg’s security manager.

The conversation, which the family recorded, centers on the manager saying the ranch previously had problems transporting staff during heavy rains.

“I know it’s happened on previous visits,” the manager is heard to say. “The guards have to walk upstairs.”

LaBolt responded to the claim that the ranch had previously had problems with rain, adding that the ranch had “a training program that all drivers must undergo to operate the four-wheelers.”