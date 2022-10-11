Hawaii won’t cooperate with states prosecuting for abortions

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii government David Ige signed an executive order Tuesday that aims to prevent other states from punishing residents who have abortions on the islands and to dissuade other states from local doctors and nurses who provide such care to sanction.

“We will not cooperate with any other state that tries to prosecute women who have abortions in Hawaii. And we will not partner with any other state that tries to penalize medical professionals who offer abortions in Hawaii,” Ige, a Democrat, said at a news conference.

Ige is the last Democratic governor to take such a step in response to conservative states that have introduced abortion bans and strict restrictions. The push for more abortion restrictions accelerated after the US Supreme Court quashed in June Roe v. Wade who guaranteed a federal right to abortion for nearly 50 years.

Ige’s order takes effect immediately.

Hawaii law allows abortion until a fetus is viable outside the womb. After that, it is legal if a patient’s life or health is in danger. The state legalized abortion in 1970, when it became the first in the nation to allow the procedure at a woman’s request.

Hawaii officials don’t expect many people to travel to the islands alone to have abortions, given how far it is from the continental US and how expensive it is to fly here.

Yet said Dr. Reni Soon since the Supreme Court ruling that she has already performed abortions on residents of Texas, Georgia and Louisiana.

She noted that Hawaii gets a large number of tourists. The order could also protect students and military personnel and their families residing in other states while temporarily in Hawaii.

State Representative Linda Ichiyama expressed concern about measures taken by other states to punish or punish licensed doctors and nurses in multiple states. Medical professionals in Hawaii targeted in this way could lose their ability to practice on the islands.

Quick said this could have a chilling effect and deter medical professionals from providing abortion care to anyone in Hawaii.

“This is really about protecting our access here for both in-state and out-of-state patients,” Soon said.

Ige’s order instructs the State Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs to work with professional licensing authorities to ensure that no one loses a license to provide reproductive health care as long as the services rendered were legal and in accordance with the standards of good professional practice in Hawaii.

The order prohibits executive agencies and departments from sharing medical records, billing and other data with other states related to reproductive health services legally provided in Hawaii. Ige said Hawaii would also not provide information about relatives or friends helping people get abortions.

Democratic Governors of Colorado and North Carolina in July executive orders issued to protect abortion providers and patients from extradition to states that have banned the practice.

California governor last month signed more than a dozen new abortion laws, including one that gives the state insurance commissioner the power to punish health insurers who disclose information about abortions to entities outside the state.

