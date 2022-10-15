Hawa Cissoko is sent off for PUNCHING an opposition player in West Ham’s WSL win over Aston Villa

<!–

West Ham’s game with Aston Villa turned into chaos when Hammers defender Hawa Cissoko and manager Paul Konchesky were both sent off in the closing minutes.

Cissoko was immediately shown red after hitting Villa defender Sarah Mayling. Konchesky was then sent through the tunnel after the two coaching benches faced each other.

Beth Fishero reported that the manager had punched Jack Hopkins, a member of the Villa staff.

Hawa Cissoko was sent off in West Ham’s 2-1 win over Aston Villa for throwing a punch

She was immediately shown red for the altercation with Villa defender Sarah Mayling

Things started in the 91st minute when Mayling and Cissoko got the ball together.

Mayling then shoved Cissoko, prompting the West Ham defender to lunge and throw her arm at Mayling’s face.

Cissoko was immediately shown red while Mayling was booked. Things then got heated between the two coaching benches, sending Konchesky off the field.

Hammers boss Paul Konchesky was also sent off, reportedly for beating a Villa employee

I hear West Ham Women’s head coach Paul Konchesky allegedly punched Villa’s staffer Jack Hopkins. Hence the red card. I’m sure there will be more about this #BarclaysFAWSL — Beth Fisher (@BethFisherSport) October 15, 2022

The Hammers held out and won 2-1. Goals from Dagny Brynjarsdottir and Honoka Hayashi gave them a 2-0 lead in the first half.

Alisha Lehmann missed a penalty for Villa before Kenza Dali pulled one back for the visitors.

Villa are fifth in the league after the loss, while West Ham are now one place behind them and tied on points.