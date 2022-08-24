Have you been rolling up your sleeves wrong this whole time? Mama Mila shares ‘genius’ hack

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A mom of two has shared a unique way to roll up the sleeves of a blazer with an everyday beauty product — but not everyone is convinced.

Chantel Mila, better known as Mama Mila on TikTok, demonstrated the simple hack with a hair tie in a now viral video.

Wearing a beige blazer, she puts the hairband around her arm and then gently pulls the sleeve over the hairband in a neat manner.

“Elevate your next outfit with this trick,” Melbourne’s mom wrote at the video.

Scroll down for video

Melbourne mom Chantel Mila, better known as Mama Mila on TikTok, (pictured) unveiled a unique way to roll up your sleeves

Wearing a beige blazer, she puts the hairband around her arm over the sleeve and then gently pulls the sleeve over the hairband in a neat manner. The ‘genius’ hack looked much more stylish than simply rolling up your sleeves, but not everyone online was convinced

The ‘genius’ tip looked much more stylish than simply rolling up your sleeves, and many thanked Chantel for sharing the ‘brilliant’ hack.

“Oohhh I have to use this!!” one person commented on the viral which has now been viewed more than 20,000 times after just 13 hours.

‘I love this!’ added another.

But some noticed a flaw and believed that placing a hair tie over your sleeves would restrict blood circulation through the arms over time.

“Fun at the thought of putting a hairband on my arm and amputating myself,” one joked.

“Does anyone else like having their circulation cut off by this hack?” added another.

“I hope you’re not serious, everyone knows that,” wrote a third.

But in the comments, Chantel replied, “Make sure you use a tie that fits comfortably around your forearm.”

Last month, Chantel shared another video showing how you can maximize the clothes in your wardrobe by doubling the number of ways to wear dresses.

Last month, Chantel shared another video showing how you can maximize the clothes in your wardrobe by doubling the number of ways to wear dresses.

Chantel paired the new look with a black one-shoulder top, then gently tucked the dress and straps in and over the belt

In the clip, she turns a gold slip dress into a skirt by tying a belt around her waist and tucking it in seamlessly.

Chantel paired the new look with a black one-shoulder top and gently tucked the dress and straps over the belt.

The outfit looked seamless and could be dressed up with heels and a blazer or dressed with sneakers.

The clever trick would be ideal for those who like to wear staples multiple times in different ways, but would work best with thin summer dresses.

In the comments, other TikTok users complimented Chantel and called the idea “great.”

“So smart!!” one person wrote, another added: ‘I don’t think you just top it off, this is much better.’