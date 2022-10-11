Have we learned nothing? 40 new labs for dangerous viruses are being built after the Covid pandemic

The Coronavirus pandemic has sparked a global wave of labs dealing with dangerous viruses – despite concerns that Covid may be the result of the risky experiments.

More than 40 facilities certified as Biosafety Level 3 (BSL-3) or BSL-4 have been built or are under construction since 2020, mainly in Asia.

Many countries believe they have been caught flat-footed by Covid and want to get ahead of the next devastating outbreak by studying pathogens that threaten humans.

Experiments in these labs often tinker with animal viruses to advance treatments and vaccines that can be used in a future outbreak.

But there are widespread concerns that these experiments could increase the risk of pandemics – something some experts believe was the case with Covid.

The virus first started to spread from a wet market in Wuhan, about eight miles from the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), a high-security biolab working with dangerous bat coronaviruses.

Scientists there were working on some of Covid’s close relatives. They were also found to have wiped crucial databases and suppressed independent research into the lab’s links to the pandemic.

Professor Paul Hunter, an infectious disease expert at the University of East Anglia in England, told DailyMail.com he was concerned about what all the new labs would be used for.

‘The problem is what you’re going to use [the labs] for,” he told this website. “If they’re for diagnostic purposes, then you need them. But I don’t think every country needs a BSL-4.’

He added, “If they’re going to have a dual purpose for research that has offensive military implications, that’s the concern.”

Russia has set out its proposals for 15 of the maximum security labs and India is aiming for a total of 18 BSL-3 and BSL-4 labs. The US is also adding a top-level biosecurity lab to the existing 12.

There are currently 63 BSL-4 labs, the highest level of security, around the world. This is higher than the 59 that were in operation or planned last year. Three quarters are located in urban areas. South America and Africa are some of the places that do not have access to the labs

Whether the global outbreak started with an overflow of wildlife sold on the market or leaked from the Wuhan lab just eight miles across the Yangtze River has sparked a fierce debate about how the next pandemic might will be prevented. New studies point to a natural overflow in Huanan’s wildlife market. Positive smears from floors, cages and counters also trace the virus back to stalls in the southwest corner of the market (bottom left), which at the time sold animals that could potentially harbor Covid for meat or fur (bottom right)

Pictured: The Wuhan Institute of Virology, where crucial data was erased by Chinese scientists

Virologist Shi Zheng-li works with her colleague in the P4 lab at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Hubei province – which is at the heart of the lab leak theory. Nicknamed the ‘Bat Lady’, Zheng-li hunted down dozens of deadly Covid-like viruses in bat caves and studied them at the WIV

Work on the live virus that causes Covid should be done in a BSL-3 or BSL-4 lab.

In BSL-3 labs, researchers conduct all experiments in a “biosafety cabinet” — an enclosed, ventilated workspace for handling materials contaminated with pathogens.

The labs also have self-closing doors, sealed windows, floors and walls, and filtered ventilation systems.

In a BSL-4 lab, full-body air-supplied pressure suits are worn and workers are required to change clothes before entering and shower before leaving.

The lab is located in a separate part of the building and has its own special air supply.

India is currently building five BSL-3 facilities and is proposing at least nine more. Four institutions plan to build BSL-4 labs with the highest level of security.

At present, India has three BSL-4 labs, but only one is operational.

In addition, the Government of India has approved the establishment of four new National Institutes of Virology, two of which will treat BSL-4 pathogens in the future.

Also in Asia, Kazakhstan, the Philippines and Singapore are planning to build their first BSL-4 facilities. The US plans to add another BSL-4 lab to the existing group of 12 facilities with maximum biosecurity level.

Russia also announced last year that it will build 15 BSL-4 labs, but gave little to no details.

More top-level biochemical labs mean more risky research can be conducted, including gain-of-function studies, where pathogens are modified, potentially making them more lethal.

There are currently 63 BSL-4 labs in the world.

Professor Paul Hunter, an infectious disease expert at the University of East Anglia in England, told DailyMail.com that the concern is not that the higher security labs are popping up around the world, but what they will be used for.

He said that compared to BSL-3 labs, BSL-4s are “a whole level higher,” adding “they are very rare.”

In terms of human pathogens, the BSL-4 labs would deal with ‘very nasty’ things like Ebola and Lassa fever.

This is because “many of the pathogens you would treat in category four labs are known as bioterrorism and biowarfare agents in the wrong hands,” he said.

The theory that Covid escaped from the Wuhan BSL-4 lab has been largely rejected, but it is possible that viruses are leaking from research institutions.

Professor Hunter said: ‘The whole thing about a BSL-4 lab is that it significantly reduces the risk of viral escape, although it doesn’t always guarantee it.’

He added: ‘There are quite a few lab infections by lab workers picking things up. Most are relatively small, but it’s always a concern.’

“We’ve had problems with lab escapes all over the world, and we still have,” he added.

But he said, in theory, Category 4 labs are the safest places to deal with the high-risk pathogens.

And to some extent, the high-level biosafety labs are needed.

Professor Hunter said, ‘You have to do something about it, otherwise you wouldn’t be able to handle an Ebola outbreak. You must have them and they must be fairly easily available.’

He said that “there are some things that people do that can cause significant harm if they get released,” adding: “the nervousness is that if you have such facilities, whether you’re going to do inappropriate research or development that eventually becomes more will have sinister results’.

Professor Hunter said in the end he wasn’t worried about the new labs that would emerge, because “there are fine, completely necessary reasons why you’d want them.”

He said: ‘If I was in charge of things in India and I knew we were having trouble managing the early stages of the Covid outbreak because we didn’t have access to suitable Category 4 level labs, I would be damn sure I want to build Category 4 labs to make sure that if we had that problem again, I could better serve the population.

‘But would I be concerned if people started using these labs for research that could end up being harmful? Then yes.’