Have England Women ever won the Euros or World Cup? Who is Lionesses’ greatest goalscorer?

England qualified for the first European Championship final since 2009 when they defeated Sweden 4-0 at Bramall Lane on Wednesday evening.

They now play at the European Championship 2022 in front of a packed home crowd at Wembley Stadium on Sunday against Germany or France.

The Lionesses have come close to European Championship success twice in the past, but fell short in the final in both 1984 and 2009.

With the final on Sunday at Wembley Stadium, Sports post gives you all the information you need.

The Lionesses have qualified for the first European Championship final since 2009 by beating Sweden 4-0

Women’s EURO record in England

The Lionesses extended their unbeaten run to 19 games under manager Sarina Wiegman with a 4-0 victory over Sweden in the Euro 2022 semi-final.

However, we take a look back at the records of the Lionesses during the European Championship:

Best result: Runners-up (1984 & 2009)

Euro appearances: 9

Overall record: P33 W16 D3 L14 F60 A52

Group Stage Record: P18 W8 D3 L7 F37 A26

Knockout podium record: P15 W8 D0 L7 F23 A26

Biggest win: England 8-0 Norway (2022 group stage)

Heaviest defeat: Germany 6-2 England (2009 final) and Sweden 4-0 England (2001 group stage).

Highest-scoring draw: They have drawn 1-1 on three occasions – most recently against Russia in the 2013 group stage.

Best scoring match: England 8-0 Norway (2022 group stage) or Germany 6-2 England (2009 final).

Most goals scored in a EURO Women: 20 goals in 5 matches in 2022 (average 4.00)

Fewest goals scored in a Women’s EURO: 1 goal in 3 matches in 2001 (avg. 0.33)

Most goals conceded in a EURO Women: 14 goals in 6 matches in 2009 (average 2.33)

Fewest goals conceded in a Women’s EURO: 2 goals in 4 matches in 1984 (average 0.50)

Most different scorers in a Women’s EURO: 8:2022

Fewest different scorers in a Women’s EURO: 1: 1995, 2001

England’s biggest ever Euro win came this year when they beat Norway 8-0 in the group

Last Grand Final

England last reached a major final at Euro 2009 in Finland, where they lost 6-2 to Germany.

The Lionesses missed several opportunities and soon fell behind 20 minutes into play as Germany scored in their first ever attack via Birgit Prinz, and immediately scored a second – a long shot from Melanie Behringer.

Two minutes later, England pulled one back through Karen Carney to narrow the deficit to 2-1 en route to halftime.

Germany quickly added a third thanks to Kim Kulig, but England responded with their second of the game via Kelly Smith.

Inka Grings scored the Germans’ fourth goal and the Lionesses then seemed to lose their hearing, with the power nation adding a further two goals, with both Grings and Prinz completing the brackets to seal a seventh Euro win.

Lionesses top scorer ever

Current striker Ellen White holds the record for most England women’s goals ever with a total of 52.

White became England’s women’s record scorer when the Lionesses defeated Latvia 20-0 in World Cup qualifiers to take their biggest competitive win ever.

The Manchester City attacker broke Kelly Smith’s long-standing record in style, with a hat-trick in that match.

Current Lionesses striker Ellen White holds the all-time goalscoring record with 52 goals

However, Beth Mead has broken a Lionesses’ goal record in a single Euro competition by scoring six in this competition already.

The Arsenal forward blew the previous record of two goals held by Eniola Aluko (2009, 2013), Fara Williams (2005,2009), Karen Carney (2005, 2009), Toni Duggan (2013, 2017) Ellen White (2017, 2022) and Fran Kirby (2017, 2022).

Mead hopes to get his hands on the Golden Boot in 2022.

Beth Mead has broken a Lionesses’ goal record at one European Championship with six goals so far

How has England fared on the previous Euros?

1984: Runners-up (4-3 penalty shoot-out loss to Sweden after 1-1 draw over two legs)

1987: Fourth place (2-1 defeat to Italy in the play-offs for third and fourth place)

1989: Didn’t qualify

1991: Didn’t qualify

1993: Didn’t qualify

1995: Semifinals (4-1 and 2-1 defeats to Germany over two legs)

1997: Didn’t qualify

2001: Group Stage

2005: Group stage

2009: Runners-up (6-2 defeat to Germany)

2013: Group stage

2017: Semifinals (4-0 defeat to Sweden)

Past winners

1984: Sweden (1-0 v England)

1987: Norway (2-1 v Sweden)

1989: West Germany (4-1 v Norway)

1991: Germany (3-1 v Norway)

1993: Norway (1-0 v Italy)

1995: Germany (3-2 v Sweden)

1997: Germany (2-0 v Italy)

2001: Germany (1-0 v Sweden)

2005: Germany (3-1 v Norway)

2009: Germany (6-2 v England)

2013: Germany (1-0 v Norway)

2017: Netherlands (4-2 v Denmark)