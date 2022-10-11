Haunting Horror Images That Still Scare Us Today 3

PT Silent Hills Demo

Hideo Kojima and Guillermo del Toro’s Brilliant “Playable Teaser” for the silent hills game they never made remains one of the scariest experiences in PlayStation history. Caught in a looped hallway haunted by the memories of a series of gruesome murders, you play as an unnamed character who can’t remember ever entering this house. All you know is you want to leave… and fast. That’s the goal of the game: escape from the hallway. But it’s not as simple as solving a few puzzles, finding a key and opening the door at the end of the hallway.

You also need to get past Lisa, the evil spirit of a woman who was murdered in the house. At first you’re oblivious to her presence as you make your way down the hallway – one, two, three times – solving the puzzles that will earn you your freedom, but as you go back and play the game again, learn you that she’s chasing you all the time, watching you from the upstairs railing or from the other side of a window.

However, the very first time you encounter Lisa in real life remains the most poignant moment in the game. You turn a corner and she’s there, just a few feet away, under the light but still covered in shadow. The game challenges you to walk up to her – there’s no direction to go but forward – and you have to decide if you want to keep playing or let the protagonist figure out his own shit. Only the bravest players will come closer… – John Saavedra

Twin Peaks season two

It’s a sad irony that horror is most effective with children, who are too young to watch the best horror movies. By the time we’re adults and have our own Netflix and Shudder accounts, we can watch anything we want, but we pick up the rules too quickly. For me, the horror moments that remain most effective are those that break the rules and refuse to play along with our understanding of proper storytelling: the ghost running in slow-motion in Kiyoshi Kurosawa’s pulsethe non-sequitur ending of Pontypoolshots to the face of Bela Lugosi cut away in The Island of Lost Souls.

When it comes to breaking rules to disturbing effect, no one beats David Lynch, who terrified the public to death. Twin Peaks with an inclusion of just a ceiling fan. But the show’s most nerve-racking sequence involves BOB (Frank Silva), the manifestation of cosmic evil, in the Palmer’s living room. Laura Palmer’s doppelganger Maddie (Sheryl Lee) sees BOB walk into the living room and climb over the furniture to grab her, moving in the center of the frame and staring straight into the camera as he advances. Lynch occasionally cuts back on expected reaction shots from Maddie, but BOB doesn’t stop there. He is getting closer, far beyond expectations, far beyond genre rules, far beyond even good taste. Your chest twitches as he approaches the camera and tells yourself he can stop at any moment because you’ve seen this thing before and that’s how it always works. But he doesn’t stop, he sticks his face into the camera and blurs his features as he fills the frame. It’s actually a relief as the scene returns to a screaming Maddie, something familiar and safe. – Joe George

the exorcist

It’s only on screen for a brief, almost subliminal flash (which is repeated later in the film), but this image of the face of – Who? Captain Howdy? Pazuzu? Another entity in Regan MacNeil’s body? — has been terrifying viewers of the exorcist for almost 50 years. The dream sequence in which it occurs is thoroughly disturbing to begin with, and this flickering look at evil perfected and personified comes at just the right time to make someone scream out loud. – Don Kaye