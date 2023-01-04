Hattie’s Mardi Gras returns after a 4-year hiatus

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (NEWS10) — An annual celebration that serves as a fundraiser for local nonprofits is making a grand comeback after a four-year hiatus. Hattie’s Mardi Gras celebration turns the Canfield Casino into the “New Orleans of the North” on January 28.

This year’s Mardi Gras event will be led by CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota and live music by Soul Session & Garland Nelson. There will be a silent auction featuring items such as Boston Red Sox and New York Knicks tickets, a box at the track with dinner afterwards, a private 2-hour boat tour on Lake George with cocktails and charcuterie, a VIP Jazz festival experience at SPAC, and more .

This year, the beneficiary of Hattie’s Mardi Gras is the Regional Food Bank of Northeast New York. “Food insecurity in Saratoga County affects 7.8% of the population, which equates to approximately 17,700 people who each day cannot count on the meals many of us take for granted,” says Beth Alexander of Hattie’s Restaurant. “Food pantries have been hit hard this year and Hattie’s is committed to helping fight food insecurity in our community. The Regional Food Bank can help reach so many.”

To date, Hattie’s Restaurant has passed the one million dollar mark raised for community charities. Past recipients include Saratoga Hospital, Shelters of Saratoga, Franklin Community Center, Saratoga Bridges, and SPAC.

While there have been no Mardi Gras celebrations in recent years, Hattie’s Restaurant has partnered with Business for Good to give back to the community. The team is expanding into new locations and is in the process of building a location in downtown Albany.

The event lasts from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM. Maps and more information can be found here.