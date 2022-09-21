Hatred of green vegetables begins in the WOMB! Babies smile for carrots but grimace for kale 

<!–

While the idea of ​​a salad will make some people’s taste buds tingle, for others, the idea of ​​chopping a bowl of vegetables sounds more like punishment.

Now, a study has shown that babies begin to respond to different flavors while still in the womb.

Researchers from Durham University took 4D ultrasound scans of 100 pregnant women to see how their unborn babies reacted after being exposed to flavors from foods eaten by their mothers.

The results showed how fetuses smiled shortly after their mothers ate carrots – but grimaced when their mothers chose kale.

The findings suggest that what pregnant women eat can influence their babies’ taste preferences after birth.

If this is the case, the results may have implications for establishing healthy eating habits.

Previous studies have suggested that babies can taste and smell in the womb by inhaling and swallowing amniotic fluid.

However, these studies have been based on outcomes after birth.

Instead, the researchers tested whether babies can taste in the womb by assessing their responses to taste before birth.

The team recruited 100 pregnant women aged 18 to 40 and performed 4D ultrasound scans at both 32 weeks and 36 weeks.

The women were given a single capsule 20 minutes before each scan containing either 400 mg of carrot or 400 mg of kale powder and were told not to consume other foods or flavored drinks that could affect the babies’ reactions.

Meanwhile, some women in a control group did not have any of the capsules.

The results showed that just a small amount of carrot or kale flavor was enough to stimulate a response in the fetuses.

When the women consumed the carrot, the fetuses tended to smile on the scan – but when they consumed the kale capsule, the fetuses tended to grimace.

“It was really amazing to see unborn babies’ reaction to the taste of kale or carrot during the scans and share these moments with their parents,” said lead author Beyza Ustun.

The results suggest that a number of chemical stimuli pass through the mother’s diet into the fetal environment, according to Professor Benoist Schaal from the University of Burgundy, co-author of the study.

“This may have important implications for our understanding of the development of our taste and smell receptors and related perception and memory,” he said.

The findings suggest that what pregnant women eat can influence their babies’ taste preferences after birth.

“As a result, we believe that this repeated exposure to taste before birth may help establish food preferences after birth, which may be important when considering healthy eating messages and the potential to avoid ‘food fussiness’ at weaning.” ,” Miss Ustun added.

The team has now started a follow-up study with the same babies after birth to see if their reactions to food in the womb are the same now.

Professor Jackie Bliessett of Aston University, co-author of the study, concluded: ‘It can be argued that repeated prenatal taste exposures can lead to preferences for the tastes experienced postnatally.

“In other words, exposing the fetus to less “liked” tastes, such as kale, may mean they become accustomed to those tastes in utero.

“The next step is to investigate whether fetuses show less ‘negative’ reactions to these flavors over time, resulting in greater acceptance of these flavors when babies first taste them outside the womb.